Are you afraid of flying or dogs? Virtual reality app trial helps to reduce common phobias, says a study

To help individuals, who have phobia traits, an experiment has been conducted by the University of Otago in Christchurch. The findings of the study were published in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Psychiatry which is a treat for individuals who are afraid of flying, needles, heights, spiders, or dogs. The trial was led by Associate Professor Cameron Lacey, from the Department of Psychological Medicine who studied phobia patients using a headset and a smartphone app treatment programme.

Participants had to download a fully self-guided smartphone app called “oVRcome which was developed by Christchurch tech entrepreneur Adam Hutchinson. The application was connected to the headsets of the individuals to treat their phobia.

The findings of the study suggest that 75 per cent reduction in phobia symptoms after six of the treatment programmes. As per Associate Professor Cameron Lacey, there’s great potential for the use of VR and mobile phone apps as a means of self-guided treatment for people struggling with often-crippling phobias.

A total of 129 individuals participated in this trial programme which was held between May 2021 and December 2021, with a 12-week follow-up. The age of participants was between 18-64 years, and they all had fear of flying, heights, needles, spiders or dogs. They were emailed weekly questionnaires to record their progress. Those who were experiencing unfavourable events could demand contact from a clinical therapist at any stage.

There was a great improvement that was noticed in all participants experiencing all the above five phobias. The average severity score decreased from 28/40 to 7/40 after six weeks. There were no member withdrawals due to intervention-related adverse events.

According to Associate Professor Lacey, the oVRcome app is also known as exposure therapy. It is a form of CBT exposing participants to their specific phobias in short bursts, to build up their tolerance to the phobia in a clinically-approved and controlled way. He further says the courage of the participants are highly appreciated. It shows the need and desire for phobia treatment in the community.