Are you a frequent traveler? Opt from these five travel credit cards

List of top 5 travel credit cards, if you are also planning to opt for one;

Credit cards come with a lot of benefits. For instance, providing instant credit with an interest-free period, credit cards fulfill several needs. You also get subsidized access to your preferred lifestyle and travel, along with rewards such as cash back and discounts. At the same time, on the negative side, one can easily overspend and can get stuck in debt if they don’t know how to use these cards properly. Additionally, credit cards remove the burden of carrying cash all the time for different purposes like shopping, traveling, making other purchases, etc.

However, there is various type of cards available in the market catering to different needs. Experts suggest one needs to choose these cards wisely as the features differ with the purpose. For instance, if you are a frequent traveler and are looking for travel-specific credit cards, you should look for coupons and cashbacks to reduce the travel costs as much as possible, along with travel credit cards that offer you free hotels, lounge access, and free flights on completing spending limits, and more.

HDFC Bank Jet Privilege Platinum

This card is a co-branded platinum card by HDFC with Jet Airways. This card offers 5 per cent discount on the base fare of Jet Airways tickets, along with lounge access on selected airports. This card also offers up to 4,000 bonus JP Miles as a welcome gift, and the base fare of a one-way ticket is also waived off. On every flight booked on jet airways(dot)com 15, JP Miles is awarded and 5 JP Miles is awarded for every Rs. 150 spent. Rs 1,000 per annum is charged on this card as annual and renewal fees.

Standard Chartered Yatra Platinum

Standard Chartered Platinum credit card is a co-branded card with Yatra.com. This card comes loaded with benefits for travelers. It offers 4x rewards and 10 per cent cashback on all travel bookings made through the portal. The cancellation fees for flights booked made through the site are also waived off. It also offers two reward points for every Rs 100 spent excluding fuel spends, and on fuel 2.5 per cent surcharge is waived off. Gift vouchers are also given at the time of joining. This card comes with two fee options – Rs 499 from the first year and Rs 999 from the second year.

Axis Vistara Signature card

Axis’ co-branded travel card with Vistara offers a complimentary premium economy ticket as a welcome gift. You also get the priority check-in option and additional baggage allowance with this card. It also offers four club Vistara points on every Rs 200 spent. On an annual spend of up to Rs 4.5 lakh, you also get eligible for three premium economy tickets. The interest rate charged is 41.75 per cent per annum and the annual fee is Rs 3,000.

American Express Platinum Travel credit card

As a welcome gift, one gets a travel voucher worth Rs 4,000 with this card. Travel vouchers worth Rs 7,700 on an annual spend of Rs 1.90 lakh is offered to the cardholder.

On spending Rs 4 lakh, additional travel vouchers worth Rs 11,800 is offered. Up to 20 per cent discount at select restaurants is offered by this card. With this card, you can also get four complimentary visits to airport lounges in a year on selective domestic airports. The interest rate charged is 40.20 per cent, and annual fees Rs 3,500 for the first year and Rs 5,000 thereafter is charged.

SBI Platinum Air India card

SBI’s platinum co-branded card with Air India offers 5,000 reward points as a welcome gift. It also comes with a complimentary membership to the Air India Frequent Flyer programme. The card waives of maximum Rs 250 on fuel surcharge and also offers two reward points for every Rs 100 spent. One reward point is equal to one Air India air mile. You also get access to Visa airport lounges at domestic airports. The interest charged is 40.2 per cent per annum and the annual, as well as renewal charge for this card, is Rs 1,499. Another travel card offered by SBI, Signature Air India card charges Rs 4,999 per annum