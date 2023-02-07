Are you a foodie who enjoys luxury? Check these 4 cruise trips that are accompanied by top chefs

If you are someone who enjoys luxury as much as you enjoy your food, you should definitely try these cruise trips. Wondering what’s special? Well, you’ll be accpmanied by world’s most-renowned Chefs from across the globe and they’ll be preparing all your meals. So, indulge in various gastronomic experiences, while staying on luxurious ships that will travel through idyllic surroundings upon gorgeous European waterways.

Relish Bordeaux with Raymond Blanc OBE

If French cuisine is what you like, then Boedeaux won’t disappoint you. You will be lost in a place that is known for its wine and authentic food. During this eight-day trip, passengers will sail though Boedeaux, a luxury ship, and will enjoy a demo by award-winning chef, Raymond Blanc.

Trip details:

8 days from £2,995

Available in October 2023

Venetian Lagoon cruise with Rick Stein

Guests will be accompanied by Celebrity chef Rick Stein for three days and he’ll be organising a cooking demonstration accompanied by visit to a market in Chioggia. Travelers will also have exclusive after-hours access to famous sights.

Trip details:

8 days from £2,499

Available in October 2023

Rhône with Rosemary Shrager and Lord Botham

The cruise will take you through the South of France and serve the most authentic dishes prepared by Rosemary Shrager, TV host and haute cuisine expert. That’s not all, you’ll also be accompanied by Lord Botham, cricketing legend and wine enthusiast. You’ll get to visit the Paul Jaboulet Aîné estate’s wine cellar. Don’t forget to try truffles, olives and wine whilst exploring the destination.

Trip details:

8 days from £2,499

Available in March 2023

Also Read Michelin Star Chef Suvir Saran on his cooking mantra: Less is more

Clipper cruise around the Mediterranean with James Martin

You’ll get a chance to enjoy the beauty of St Tropez Regatta from an incredible viewpoint. TV chef James Martin will cook delicious cuisine for the guests. You’ll dock at some of the French and Italian rivieras’ most sought-after destinations, including Cannes, Lerici and Portoferraio.

Trip details:

9 days from £2,485pp

Available in September 2023