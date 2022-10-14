Are screentime-monitoring apps worth the hype? Here’s what study finds

Multiple options of applications that monitor your screen time and if required block you from using another app are available for free on the app stores. The good news is, now studies also approve of the practice of using these apps.

According to research recently published by Kaveh Abhari of San Diego State University and Isaac Vaghefi of City University of New York, using existing smartphone applications to monitor screen time can better the habit of mindful cellphone usage. In turn, the user becomes more productive and guarantees better user satisfaction.

The research was recently published in AIS Transactions on Human-Computer Interaction (THCI).

How Self-Monitoring can influence you in a good way

There has been a lot of research showing how harmful cellphone screen time can be, such as withdrawal and intolerance. The aim of the study was to find out if modifying one’s cell phone activity could improve positive outcomes.

Also Read: Visit these 5 places this Diwali without worrying about budget

According to Abhari, associate professor of management information systems at SDSU’s Fowler College of Business) and Vaghefi (assistant professor of information systems at the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College) their study revealed that people who set goals and monitor their cellphone usage tend to have higher levels of satisfaction and productivity when they reach their stated objectives. They also hypothesized that this could be related to how setting goals can raise expectations.

The experiment and the results

The researchers conducted a survey on 469 undergraduates from various universities in Hawaii, New York, and California. Half of the participants were asked to download an app that allowed them to monitor their cellphone screen time. The other half set goals and limit their usage.

The researchers analyzed the data collected during the survey. They looked into the perceived productivity of the respondents who monitored their screen time, as well as the fatigue they experienced due to self-monitoring. They also looked into how satisfied the participants were with their results. Abhari stated that self-monitoring is needed to encourage the use of smartphones, and the results suggest that optimizing one’s usage is more likely to improve one’s productivity.

Drawbacks of using monitoring apps

The researchers found that the practice of monitoring one’s cellphone usage can affect productivity and it can also induce fatigue. Yet then it was not affecting the relationship between self-monitoring and contentment with productivity achievement.

The researchers concluded that the study will help developers embed features into mobile devices that enable self-monitoring that will in turn enhance the relationship of