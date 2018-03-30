April Fools’ Day 2018: Origin, Facts, History, Why is April Fools Day Celebrated

April Fools’ Day 2018: The day is every year celebrated on April 1. People playing April Fool jokes often expose their prank by shouting “April fool” at the unfortunate victim!

April Fools’ Day 2018: April Fools’ Day also known as All Fools’ Day is an annual celebration of a day when playing harmless pranks on other people is guilt-free. The day is every year celebrated on April 1. People playing April Fool jokes often expose their prank by shouting “April fool” at the unfortunate victim! While the jokes and their victims are called as ‘April fools’. Tricksters around the world plan mischievous pranks to fool their friends, family and companions. This year Easter Sunday and April Fools’ Day have fallen on the same day i.e. Sunday. Here, know why is April Fools Day Celebrated and what is the history of this fun day!

April Fools’ Day: Origin and History

The origin of the day is not exactly known and historians are still not sure about the exact roots of April Fools’ Day. However, as per the most popular belief, the April Fools’ Day is totally based on the change of calendar from the Julian to the Gregorian one. It is believed that the day was originated in the 16th century in France and it is Pope Gregory XII to be blamed for the pranksters’ day. As per the report by India.com, the Pope made the changes in the calendar. He ruled the new calendar to start from January 1, instead of the previous celebration of the new year at the end of the month of March.

Although the changing in the annual calendar was practised in France, the people in Europe, continued to follow the Julian calendar. However, people failing to register the use of the new date, ended up celebrating New Year in April and therefore have been marked as ‘Fools’. This is how a particular day for fools came into existence.

April Fools’ Day 2018: Facts

Leaving aside the origin and history, the fact behind the celebration of April Fools’ Day is that, it is one day when people play a prank with one another without hurting them. The entire day becomes very cheerful. This is the best day for all the pranksters. People try to get the best laughs out of the day. And not only people but some newspapers, magazines and other published media report fake stories, which are usually explained the next day or below the news section in smaller letters that is was just for fun.

As a cautionary note for our readers, it is advisable for people to be more mindful or suspicious on April 1, since friends, family members, neighbours, associates, and even educators may attempt to stimulate your interesting bone with useful jokes and pranks.