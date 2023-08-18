AP Dhillon wore this 6.21 lakh co-ord on the screening of his docu-series ‘AP Dhillon: First of a kind’

In a dazzling display of style and global appeal, Punjabi rapper AP Dhillon has set foot in Mumbai to unveil his much-anticipated docuseries, “AP Dhillon: First of a Kind.” This riveting series traces the artist’s remarkable journey from his humble beginnings in a small village in Punjab to achieving international fame as a trailblazing musician.

The docuseries, set to premiere on August 18, is poised to captivate audiences not only in India but across 240 countries and territories worldwide, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The excitement surrounding the series launch was palpable as Dhillon hosted an exclusive screening event attended by Bollywood luminaries, ardent fans, and fellow artists. Among the notable names who graced the occasion were Bollywood sensations Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, MC Stan, and Badshah. The gathering showcased the wide-ranging influence and popularity that Dhillon has garnered throughout his meteoric rise.

AP Dhillon’s 6.21 lakh suit

But it wasn’t just the docuseries that caught everyone’s attention. Dhillon, known for his distinctive fashion sense, made a statement with his outfit at the screening. He donned an Alexander McQueen co-ord set that exuded both style and luxury. The ensemble featured a meticulously designed double-breasted large-lapel jacket with an engineered Solarised Flower print and crystal detailing, paired with cigarette trousers. The jacket alone was priced at around Rs 4.81 lakh, and the trousers added another Rs 1.40 lakh, making his ensemble worth approximately Rs 6.21 lakh. This choice of attire perfectly encapsulated his individuality and flair.

Success story

Dhillon’s success story is one that resonates with passion and dedication. Hailing from a Sikh family in Amritsar, he embarked on his musical journey with his debut track ‘Fake’ in 2019. Since then, his genre-defying blend of R&B, hip-hop, pop, and rap has dominated streaming platforms and charts alike. Notably, several of his singles, including ‘Insane,’ ‘Majhail,’ and ‘Brown Munde,’ have topped the UK Asian and Punjabi charts. This year alone, Dhillon has continued to make waves with his infectious beats and evocative lyrics, cementing his status as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

The docuseries promises an intimate and captivating look into Dhillon’s life, tracing his evolution from his academic pursuits in civil engineering and business administration to his rapid ascent in the world of music. With a reported net worth of Rs 81 crores, the artist has achieved an inspiring level of success, encapsulating the dreams of many aspiring musicians.

AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind

The trailer for “AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind” provides a sneak peek into the series, accompanied by Dhillon’s hit songs ‘Summer High’ and ‘Brown Munde.’ The trailer’s narration underscores Dhillon’s immense impact on the music scene, with admirers dubbing him “one of the most prolific artists of our time” and the “greatest artist in the world.” Concert excerpts in the trailer showcase the artist’s ability to create a euphoric atmosphere, making his live performances a true spectacle.

As AP Dhillon takes center stage once again, this time in the realm of documentary filmmaking, audiences worldwide are eagerly awaiting the premiere of his docuseries. A captivating blend of music, style, and personal growth, “AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind” promises to offer an unprecedented look into the life and journey of a remarkable artist who has left an indelible mark on the global music landscape.