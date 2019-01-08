Anti-inflammatory diet may help you live longer

A new study says that the best way to live a long and healthy life is by taking up an anti-inflammatory diet.
A new study says that the best way to live a long and healthy life is by taking up an anti-inflammatory diet. A healthline story cited a study, published in Journal of Internal Medicine that suggests a diet that includes foods like fruits and vegetables that is associated with a lower risk of death at an early age.
The study found that those who stuck with mostly anti-inflammatory diet had an 18% lower risk of all-cause mortality, 13% lower risk of dying from cancer and 20 per cent lower risk of dying from heart disease.
According to Ali Webster, associate director of nutrition communications at the International Food Information Council Foundation, anti-inflammatory diet is a kind of diet that focuses on food that is high in nutrients, especially antioxidants and that have been tied with lowering markers of inflammation within the body.
However, the anti-inflammatory diet is also about what a person does not eat. Webster stressed that foods high in salt, saturated fat, sugar, and refined carbohydrates should be avoided.
