Anti-inflammatory diet may help you live longer

The anti-inflammatory diet is also about what a person does not eat.

A new study says that the best way to live a long and healthy life is by taking up an anti-inflammatory diet. A healthline story cited a study, published in Journal of Internal Medicine that suggests a diet that includes foods like fruits and vegetables that is associated with a lower risk of death at an early age.

The study found that those who stuck with mostly anti-inflammatory diet had an 18% lower risk of all-cause mortality, 13% lower risk of dying from cancer and 20 per cent lower risk of dying from heart disease.

Watch the video here:

According to Ali Webster, associate director of nutrition communications at the International Food Information Council Foundation, anti-inflammatory diet is a kind of diet that focuses on food that is high in nutrients, especially antioxidants and that have been tied with lowering markers of inflammation within the body.

However, the anti-inflammatory diet is also about what a person does not eat. Webster stressed that foods high in salt, saturated fat, sugar, and refined carbohydrates should be avoided.