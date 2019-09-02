Another global award for PM Narendra Modi! To be honoured for Swachh Bharat Mission by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched by PM Modi on October 2, 2014

In a big development for the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be honoured for his flagship Swachh Bharat Mission by the prestigious Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. PM Modi’s ambitious Swachh Bharat Mission or the Clean India Mission, is a nationwide campaign towards achieving clean roads, streets and infrastructure of the country’s cities, towns as well as rural areas. Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (MoS) for Ministry of Development of Northeast Region and MoS for Prime Minister’s Office recently shared on Twitter that PM Narendra Modi will receive an award from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan during his visit to the United States.

Another award,another moment of pride for every Indian, as PM Modi’s diligent and innovative initiatives bring laurels from across the world.

Sh @narendramodi to receive award from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for #SwachhBharatAbhiyaan during his visit to the United States. pic.twitter.com/QlsxOWS6jT — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) September 2, 2019

The Bill and Melinda Gates is a private foundation founded by multibillionaire Bill Gates, American business giant and founder of Microsoft, along with his wife Melinda Gates, who co-chairs the foundation. The foundation is said to be the largest private foundations in the world with its primary goals aiming to enhance healthcare and reduce extreme poverty across the globe. It is headquartered in Seattle, Washington of the United States.

The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched by PM Modi on October 2, 2014, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. It has two sub-missions namely, Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) and Swachh Bharata Mission (Gramin) to accelerate universal sanitation coverage. One of the major objectives of the national mission includes building an open-defecation free (ODF) India through the construction of household or community owned functional toilets. In this regard, a total of 999 lakh toilets have been built in rural areas and villages since October 2, 2014, according to the data of Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin). Additionally, a total number of 5,94,263 villages have been declared open defecation free (ODF).