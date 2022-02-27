Anmol Ambani-Khrisha Shah Wedding: Overjoyed Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani welcome ‘daughter’ in their family! Check out stunning shaadi, mehandi pics

Anmol Ambani weds Khrisha Shah, Anmol Ambani Khrisha Shah Wedding Pics: The former actor shared a series of 10 pictures on Saturday.

Anmol Ambani Khrisha Shah Wedding Inside Photos: Industrialist Anil Ambani and his former actor wife Tina Ambani recently got their elder son Anmol married to Khrisha Shah in Mumbai. And now, we have finally got official pictures from the wedding bash! Tina Ambani took to Instagram to share beautiful pictures of the festivities, while also welcoming the new member into the Ambani family. The former actor shared a series of 10 pictures on Saturday, starting with a picture of the bride and the groom with Anil and Tina Ambani, all dressed casually and having a laugh.

She captioned it, saying that the image was to welcome their daughter into the family. She added that they were blessed and overjoyed to have Khrisha join their family as a new member, with the wedding marking the beginning of “a new chapter for Anmol, a new energy in the house, a new beginning for all of us”.

She also shared a picture of her, Anil and Anmol praying, presumably before going for the wedding ceremony. The image was captioned “Invoking the blessings of the Lord!”

A picture was also shared from the Mandva Mahurat, wherein the groom was surrounded by his family for the ritual.

Next was of course the Mehendi. One of the pictures that Tina shared from the ceremony was of her with Khrisha and Anmol, with the bride showing her beautiful mehendi design in all of its glory. Another picture showed the bride and the groom surrounded by their family. The last picture from the mehendi showed a monochromatic heartwarming image of Tina embracing her son, with the caption, “My boy begins a new journey.”

She also shared an image of her lathering Haldi or Turmeric on Anmol in the pre-wedding Haldi ceremony.

The last of the images she shared was another monochromatic image showing Anil Ambani standing in front of a portrait of his late industrialist father Dirubhai Ambani. The image was captioned, “Pappa’s blessings always light the way,” with the praying emoji.