Animal love: Must-watch films for pet lovers

The recently released film 777 Charlie has been raking in the good reviews as it talks about Charlie, a labrador dog. The Kannada adventure comedy also stars Rakshit Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri, Danish Sait among others. In the film, the dog Charlie gives a lonely man a new meaning and purpose in life. There have been several such films that talk about pets and enjoy a huge fandom. Here is a list of must-watch films for animal lovers.

101 Dalmatians

An adaptation of Walt Disney’s 1961 animated film of the same name, 101 Dalmatians that released in 1996 is an adventure comedy. The film series is an adaptation of the 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians by Dodie Smith. The film stars Glenn Close, Jeff Daniels, Joely Richardson, Joan Plowright, among others. The film became one of the highest grossing films of 1996. The film and its cast were nominated for the BAFTA Award and the Golden Globe Award. In the film, two dogs unite as their masters fall in love. Together, they give birth to a litter of 15 puppies. Conflict arises when one of the master’s old school friend plans to buy all the puppies.

Ratatouille

The 2007 American animated comedy Ratatouille by Pixar Animation Studios has a rat as its titular character. The name Ratatouille refers to the French dish ratatouille, which is served at the end of the film. It is set in Paris and the protagonist, the rat named Remy, aspires to be a chef. He tries to fulfil his dream through an alliance with a boy. American standup comedian Patton Oswalt voices the character of Remy. The film was released in 2007 and became one of the highest grossing films of the year. It was also widely critically acclaimed for its humour, screenplay and animation. The film won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and was nominated for several more.

Beethoven

The series of eight American Beethoven films were created by John Hughes and Amy Holden Jones. The plot of the film revolves around a family trying to control the antics of their Saint Bernard named Beethoven. The film was released in 1992 and was one of the biggest films of the year. The last film was the 2014 Beethoven’s Treasure Tail in which Beethoven and his trainer set out on a journey after being fired from a film. This journey leads to an adventurous trip into a coastal town.

Garfield

Garfield, a popular toon, was turned into an animated film in 2004. It was followed by a sequel and revolves around the lazy, troublemaker cat who has a dry sense of humour. It was inspired by Jim Davis’ comic strip of Garfield. It stars Breckin Meyer as Jon Arbuckle, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Dr Liz Wilson and has Bill Murray as the voice of Garfield. Another addition to the series is on the cards as a Garfield film is in the making and is set to release in 2023.

Roadside Romeo

Roadside Romeo was a 2008 3D animated romantic film by Jugal Hansraj produced by Aditya and Yash Chopra. It was distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It follows the story of a dog who lives in Mumbai and his girlfriend Laila. Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan voiced the characters of the protagonists in the film. In the film, Romeo is a pampered pet till he is left on the roadside to survive. He learns to survive on the streets and adapts to the adversities while facing the dog mafia and finding his love. Charlie Anna, the antagonist, is voiced by Jaaved Jaaferi.

Stuart Little

The 1999 American animated action comedy was loosely based on the 1945 novel of EB White of the same name. The film, by Columbia pictures, released in 1999 and received good reviews. It was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. The film was followed by a series of Stuart Little films. In the film, Stuart, a young and charming mouse is adopted as a new family member. As he sets foot in the family, the family cat Snowbell is unwelcoming to him. However, Stuart faces the challenges with courage and love and makes his family grow fond of him.

Finding Nemo

The 2003 American animated adventure film by Pixar Animation Studios has the voices of Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres, Alexander Gould, Willem Dafoe, and Geoffrey Rush. It is the story of a clownfish Marlin, who searches for his missing son Nemo along with Dory, a regal blue tang. Nemo, on the other hand, learns to take care of himself and tries to survive the challenges of being alone amid the big sharks in the sea. The film received positive reviews from the young and the adults alike. It was nominated for the Academy Awards and won the Best Animated Feature. Its sequel Finding Dory came out in 2016.