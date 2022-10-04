Animal Adoption Scheme: You can now adopt your favorite animals at Delhi Zoo – Check how the scheme works and rate list

Animal Adoption Scheme: The National Zoological Park has come up with an amazing animal adoption scheme which will offer the animal lovers to participate in wildlife conservation. In this scheme, zoos offer the zoo animals/animal species in their collection to the general public for taking care of them.

Commenting on the initiative, the Zoo Director Dharam Deo Rai told Indian Express that this scheme is being introduced for the first time at the zoo and is meant to encourage the participation of people in wildlife conservation.

Also Read| 3 scientists share Nobel Prize in Physics

How does an Animal Adoption Scheme Work?

To adopt an animal, there is a form available on the official website of National Zoological Park. Any interested individual can choose which animals would interest them and pay for their care by entering into an agreement with zoo management after filling up the application form. The payment may be paid by Account Payee Cheque, Demand Draft, Credit or Debit Card to the National Zoological Park, New Delhi.

After the successful registration, the adapter will get a membership card mentioning his name and animal name. After getting the membership card, the adopter will be allowed to enter the zoo during visiting hours once every month on showing the card. It should be noted that visits of adopters may be stopped during any outbreak of a pandemic or zoonotic disease, etc.

What is the rate list for adopting animals?

The rates for adopting animals will be depending on the species and the approval for the same is still awaited. The starting range for adopting birds can be from Rs. 700 and Rs 6,00,000 for lions, tigers, rhinos and elephants while the cost for adopting leopards is Rs. 3,60,000 per year.

Also Read| India to soon get world’s largest safari park, to cover 10,000 acres near Delhi NCR

On the other hand, if you want to adopt sambar deer, swamp deer or the extraordinary hornbill, it will cost around Rs. 40,000 every year. The cost for adopting Indian Wolf will be around Rs. 1, 80,000 per year and the Indian Bison or gaur at Rs. 2,25,000 per year.

What is the validity of an adoption membership card?

According to the notice released by the zoo authorities, the adoption of zoo animals will be for one or two years which can be withdrawn but the payable amount will not be refunded. The revenue generated from the animal adoptions scheme will go back to the zoo on a quarterly basis for the welfare activities for the animals and its personnel.