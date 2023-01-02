Ananya Birla to Kavin Bharti Mittal – Meet the kids of India’s richest businessmen

You might be familiar with the richest billionaires in the country but how much do you really know about their kids who are bachelors? Mukesh Ambani, who is the richest man in India, recently got his son Anant Ambani engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. While he is now taken, let’s take a look at 5 of the unmarried kids of the richest business tycoons:

Advaitesha Birla

The youngest member of the Birla family, Advaitesha Birla, daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla. The 18-year-old founded her own non-profit organisation, Ujaas, under the Aditya Birla Education Trust (Abet) in December 2021.

Jai Anshul Ambani

Jai Anshul Ambani is the youngest son of Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani. He is a board member of Reliance Capital and Reliance mutual funds. Jai Anshul Ambani completed his schooling at Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai and has a degree in business management from NYU Stern School Of Business.

Jeet Adani

Jeet Adani, the youngest son of the Indian business tycoon and founder of the Adani group Gautam Adani, is one of the most eligible bachelors available. As of September 2022, his father richest person in India and Asia and the third richest person in the world.

Kavin Bharti Mittal

Kavin Bharati, Sunil Bharti Mittal’s son is an entrepreneur. His father is the founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises Limited. Unlike others, Kavin Bharti Mittal has not joined the family business. Instead, he created various applications like AppSpark and MoviesNow before going on to launch Hike, the instant messenger app, in 2012. He holds a master’s degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Management from the Imperial College London.

Ananya Birla

The eldest daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, Ananya Birla did not join her father’s business empire. She decided to complete her bachelor’s degree from Oxford in economics and management but eventually dropped out. At present, she is signed with Universal Music and has released one EP and over nine singles. She is also the founder of Svatantra Microfin, which provides rural women with small loans to buy equipment for home-run businesses.