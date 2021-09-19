Ananth Chaturdashi 2021: Ganesh Visarjan Today – Shubha Muhurat to Puja Vidhi – Here’s everything you need to know

The celebrations across the country will be done differently due to the ongoing pandemic (Photo: IE)

Ananth Chaturdashi 2021: Ganesh Chaturthi, which commenced on September 10, is a ten-day long extravaganza that will culminate on Ananth Chaturdashi or Visarjan today, on September 19. The 14th day of the lunar fortnight marks the end of the grand Hindu festival. The festival which centers on Lord Ganesha, known to be removing obstacles and paving way for new beginnings, is observed across the nation, and with much zeal and enthusiasm especially in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Ananth Chaturdashi: Significance

Ganesh Visarjan amid COVID-19 in India

The celebrations across the country will be done differently due to the ongoing pandemic. Devotees have been requested by the authorities to perform Ganesh Visarjan at their home or nearest immersion facility instead of stepping out for other sources.

Puja Vidhi

Incense sticks are lit up on the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi followed by puja and aarti before bidding adieu to Lord Ganesha.

After aarti, devotees offer haldi, kumkum and flowers to the idol.

Bhog gets distributed among devotees after that.

The final immersion begins after devotees take the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Here’s how Bollywood celebrities– Hritik Roshan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra among others celebrated Visarjan

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and family brought home Lord Ganesha on Saturday and immersed the idol of Lord Ganesha in a water-filled tub at home itself. Hritik Roshan and family also did the same by keeping the idol of Lord Ganesha at their place for one and a half days followed by immersion during Ganpati Visarjan. The rituals were performed at home itself given the covid situation. The actor and his family this time of the year went eco-friendly way.Actor Hrithik accompanied with parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, sister Sunaina Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan, were clicked together with Lord Ganesha idol before immersing it in a tub of water filled with flowers.