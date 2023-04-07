Anant Ambani’s Rs 18 crore watch to Radhika Merchant’s Rs 2 crore bag: Here are the ultra-luxurious accessories and outfits donned by NMACC guests

Asia’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani, showcased their exceptional status and elegance through the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center. The launch party, which featured notable Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities and served delicious Indian cuisine, was undoubtedly the center of attention.



The star-studded gala, for obvious reasons, featured some of the most luxe accessories, outfits donned by the special guests. In this article, let’s quickly take a look at some of the most expensive eye-catchers of the three-day event.

Anant Ambani’s watch

Anant Ambani and his fiancée, Radhika Merchant, made a stylish entrance on the red carpet of NMACC. Radhika donned a beautiful black Indo-western lace saree designed by Shahab-Durazi, while Anant complemented her in a black bandhgala and matching pants. However, what stole the spotlight was Anant’s Grandmaster Chime watch, which is touted as the ‘most complex luxury watch ever produced by Patek Philippe’ and is valued at a whopping Rs 18 crore.

Image: BollywoodShaadis

According to the ‘Indian Horology’ Instagram page, the ‘Grandmaster Chime’ has twenty complications, a reversible case, two independent dials, and six patented innovations. The development and assembly of this timepiece took an astonishing 100,000 hours.

Radhika Merchant Bag

Radhika Merchant, the fiancée of Anant Ambani, made a stunning impression with her lavish choices at the event. Her standout item was the Hermes Kelly Bag, which reportedly costs a whopping ₹2 crores. Despite its small size, it certainly made a big impact.

Image: Siasat

The Hermes Kelly Bag’s distinct characteristics, such as the micro front flap and signature Kelly design, were the focus of attention, along with its chainmail body, short strap, and long shoulder chain. The sleek trapezoid shape, premium leather, and iconic padlock hardware further enhanced its appeal. The mini bag perfectly complemented Radhika’s black saree and added a touch of glamour to her overall look.

Zendaya

Model and actress Zendaya made waves at the NMACC event with her stunning appearance on the red carpet, donning a beautiful dark blue saree. The hand-embroidered cosmos saree set in a mesmerizing blue hue worn by Zendaya is valued at Rs 3,89,000 and is designed by Rahul Mishra.

Gigi Hadid’s outfit

During the NMACC launch event, Gigi Hadid donned a design by Rahul Mishra, which included a Himachal Trench meticulously hand-embroidered and priced at Rs 4,98,500.

The trench was complemented with matching trousers and a bralette. However, it is still unknown how much her outfit cost and it’s only left for us to wonder.

Radhika Merchant’s sandals

Radhika Merchant’s outfit was accentuated by a gorgeous pair of heels that perfectly matched her look. She was spotted wearing the Himalayan Premier sandals from Hermes, which added to her overall appeal. The sandals come with a hefty price tag of Rs 4,06,500 rupees.