Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant: Here’s how their love story started

Ambani’s are celebrating Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement. The couple has been making headlines for their low-key Roka ceremony that was held at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan, in the presence of family members. Post their engagement, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant returned to Antilia and received a warm welcome. The post-engagement bash was a star-studded affair with many Bollywood A-listers marking their presence. Let’s take a look at how and when their love story began:

How did they meet?

While many details are not accessible, as per media reports, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant know each other since childhood and have been friends. In 2018, the couple shared their first picture together. The post had gone viral back then. Having dated for a long time, media reports reveal that they had been engaged in a secret ceremony a few years ago. However, the Ambanis had not confirmed this.

The couple has been making several public appearances together for a few years now. Radhika Merchant was also present at Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s wedding in 2018 and at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta’s wedding in 2019. She was also seen at Akash-Shloka’s son Prithvi Akash Ambani’s first birthday celebrations.

At her post-engagement bash, which was attended by Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, among others, Radhika Merchant was seen arriving in a car with Akash, Anant, Nita, and Mukesh Ambani.

Who is Radhika Merchant?

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, who are also billionaires. Viren, her father, is the CEO of Encore Healthcare, an innovative online healthcare platform. One of India’s richest businessmen, he is also the director of Encore Natural Polymers Private Limited, Encore Business Centre Private Limited, Encore Polyfrac Products Private Limited, ZYG Pharma Private Limited, and Saidarshan Business Centres Private Limited.

Radhika Merchant graduated from New York University and is a director on the Board of Encore Healthcare. The 24-year-old soon-to-be Ambani has also worked as a sales professional in a real estate firm. She is also a trained classical dancer. The Ambanis held Radhika Merchant’s Arangetram ceremony earlier this year at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. It was her first-ever stage performance after being trained in Bharatnatyam for about 8 years.