Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant get engaged; Check first pics

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are officially engaged now. The couple got formally engaged in the presence of close friends and family in Mumbai. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have known each other for several years and got rokafied on December 29 in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.

The couple posed for the media ahead of their engagement in Mumbai. The photographs were taken outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia, where the engagement ceremony took place. While Radhika Merchant was seen wearing a golden lehenga for the occasion, Anant Ambani wore a blue outfit.

Traditional ceremonies – Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi also took place during their engagement. Guests were also treated to a surprise performance by Ambani family members, led by Nita Ambani.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, along with their families, went to the temple to seek Lord Krishna’s blessings. The engagement ceremony started with a Ganesh Puja followed by the reading of the traditional Lagan Patrika or the invitation for their wedding.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani also greeted the media, along with elder son Akash Ambani, wife Shloka Ambani, and daughter Isha Ambani with husband Anand Piramal.

Who is Anant Ambani?

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. graduated from Brown University in the US. He has since served at Reliance Industries in various capacities including, as a member on the Boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures. He currently leads the energy business of RIL.

Who is Radhika Merchant?

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant. She pursued her graduation from New York University and currently serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.