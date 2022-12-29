Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant get engaged at Rajasthan’s Shrinathji Temple; In Pic

Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani got engaged to long time girlfriend Radhika Merchant in a private and intimate ceremony. The Roka took place at Shrinathji temple at Nathdwara in Rajasthan.

Director-Corporate Affairs, Reliance Industries Limited, Parimal Nathwani, took to Twitter to congratulate the couple. His tweet read, “Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji’s blessings be with you always.”

What did the couple wear for the engagement ceremony?)

For the roka ceremony, Anant Ambani wore a blue traditional kurta set while Radhika Merchant opted for a peach lehenga.

Who is Radhika Merchant?

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. She graduated from the University of New York in Politics and Economics. She maintains a low profile and shares a special bond with the Ambani family. Radhika even performed at Isha Ambani’s sangeet ceremony in 2018.

Earlier in June, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani had hosted arangetram ceremony of Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Arangetram is a dancer’s completion of their formal training in classical dance.