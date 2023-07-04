Anand Piramal, Shloka Mehta, and Radhika Merchant– Here’s the net worth and qualifications of spouses of the Ambani kids

Renowned for their meteoric rise in the business world, Ambanis have continuously captivated headlines with their exceptional ventures. Yet, amidst their incredible achievements, it is the enigmatic partners who step into the spotlight, their own accomplishments and fortunes adding an intriguing layer to the narrative.

Last year Radhika Merchant made the headlines when Anant Ambani, the youngest son of business tycoon Mukesh Amban proposed to her. The breathtaking engagement ceremony took place at the Ambani residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. A dazzling array of Bollywood’s most prominent stars, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranveer Singh, graced the occasion with their presence. Radhika, the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant, entered this grand chapter alongside Anant.

Brace yourself for a glimpse into the impressive qualifications and substantial net worth of Radhika Merchant, as well as the notable accomplishments and fortunes of Anand Piramal, the spouse of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani, and Shloka Mehta, wife of Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani, who have found themselves intertwined with one of India’s most iconic dynasties, wielding their own.

1. Radhika Merchant, fiancée of Anant Ambani

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of prominent businessman Viren Merchant. With her father’s notable status as one of India’s wealthy elite, it comes as no surprise that Radhika has inherited a slice of prosperity. Her own net worth is estimated to be around Rs 10 crore.

She received her schooling at the Ecole Mondiale World School and later pursued her International Baccalaureate Diploma at BD Somani International School in Mumbai. Later on she ventured to New York University majoring in politics and economics.

Source: PTI

Following her education, she delved into the corporate realm, immersing herself in the dynamics of business strategy as an intern at Cedar Consultants in Mumbai. However, it was in 2017 that Radhika aligned herself with Isprava. This enterprise aims to redefine the notion of a vacation spot by crafting exquisite villas and luxury homes nestled in picturesque countryside settings.

At the wedding of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in 2019, Merchant was spotted with a Judith Leiber clutch that costs US$4,195 (about Rs 3 lakh). The Italian-made clutch is covered with crystals and features a leather-lined interior.

According to SCMP, the Rahul Mishra lehenga she wore to Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding ceremony cost US$4,194 (more than Rs 3 lakh).

2. Shloka Mehta, wife of Akash Ambani

Stepping into the world of high society, Shloka Mehta Ambani, the daughter of renowned diamond magnate Russell Mehta, captured the eyeballs of many when she sealed her place in the Ambani dynasty by tying the knot with Akash Ambani in 2019.

She is a law graduate and later on following in her father’s footsteps, Shloka joined the family business, Rosy Blue Diamonds company, in 2014.

From her formative years, Shloka Mehta attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. After graduating high school, she ventured across the seas to Princeton University in New Jersey, where she studied Anthropology. Shloka continued her studies at the London School of Economics and Political Science, honing her legal expertise.

Beyond her academic pursuits, Shloka Mehta exudes a distinct sense of style, earning her the title of a fashionista. Adorned with luxurious accessories, she possesses an enviable collection of designer handbags. Among her prized possessions is the Hermes Mini Kelly Sellier Jaune Bourgogne Bag with a price tag of Rs 34 lakh. Another gem in her collection is the Judith Leiber Boombox bag valued at Rs 4.5 lakh. Net worth of Shloka mehta is $18 million or Rs 120 crore, as in 2018.

Shloka and Akash Ambani navigate the streets with style, owning a Bentley Bentayga V8 priced at Rs 4.10 crore.

The couple recently revealed their daughter’s name as Veda.

3. Anand Piramal, Husband of Isha Ambani

Anand Piramal, the Executive Director of Piramal Group of Companies, tied the knot with the only daughter of Mukhesh Ambani, Isha Ambani in 2018. The couple have twins together.

In 2015, his family firm received a $434 million investment. This milestone not only marked the largest investment ever made in India but also cemented Anand’s status as the “Hurun Real Estate Unicorn of the Year.” Recognition continued to pour in, with Anand being honored as the “Young Business Leader of the Year” by Hello! and Hurun India in subsequent years.

Source: Reuters

Piramal holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School. Prior to that, he completed his undergraduate studies in Economics from University of Pennsylvania.

While not much is known about Anand Piramal’s net worth in 2022, his father Ajay Piramal has a net worth of a whopping USD 310 million (Rs 25, 596 crores approx)