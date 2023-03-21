Anand Mahindra’s lifestyle: Net worth, luxurious things and cars owned by Mahindra Group’s chairman

Indian business magnate and the Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, often makes headlines for his social media presence, where he regularly updates and shares heart-warming stories, witty responses, inspiring tales, and whatnot.



Under his leadership, the Mahindra Group has grown significantly, both in India and internationally, through a series of strategic acquisitions and partnerships. Anand Mahindra is also actively involved in various philanthropic initiatives through the Mahindra Foundation.

Widely recognized for his business acumen, leadership skills and a humble personality, Mahindra also leads a lavish lifestyle and owns a host of luxuries. Without any further ado, let’s take a quick look at Anand Mahindra’s net worth and the luxurious lifestyle of India’s one of the most-richest businessmen.

Anand Mahindra’s Net Worth

As the current chairman of the Mahindra Group, with the group’s operations spanning 22 industries from auto, information technology to real estate, Anand Mahindra’s current net worth, as per Forbes, is $2 billion.

Luxury Things Owned By Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra owns several luxurious properties in India and abroad. He reportedly owns a luxurious apartment in Mumbai’s Altamount Road, which is one of the most expensive residential areas in India. Further, he owns multiple expensive properties in India.

He also owns a private jet which he uses for business and personal travel. Anand Mahindra is also a well-known art collector and owns a number of valuable paintings and sculptures.

Luxury Cars owned by Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra is known for his love of luxury cars and has an impressive collection of high-end vehicles from his own company including the Mahindra Scorpio, Mahindra Alturas G4, Mahindra Scorpio N, Mahindra Scorpio CLassic, Mahindra XUV 700, and Mahindra Thar.