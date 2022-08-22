Anand Mahindra shares Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s ‘most valuable and profitable investment advice ever’

Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra – known to share motivational and inspirational tweets, has shared ‘the most valuable and profitable investment advice ever’ by India’s top investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who passed away on 14th August. In his interaction with one of the business dailies, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had said that health was his worst investment and that he encourages everyone to invest the most in it. Mahindra shared the screenshot of that news-piece and tweeted, “ This post is being widely shared. At the last stage of his life Rakesh gave the most valuable and profitable investment advice ever. It’s advice that is worth billions and the best part is, it requires investing your time, not your money.”



According to news reports, the immediate cause of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s death was acute cardiac arrest or heart attack as it is commonly known. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was a patient of ischemic heart disease which is associated with deficiency of blood supply to heart muscles. Ischemic heart disease can be caused due blockages in the heart muscle and that sometimes leads to heart attack. Experts say that one must balance their investment in health as well as finances as both are important to live a fulfilling life. Known as Warren Buffet of India, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala probably regretted not taking care of his health as much.



Health is wealth but healthcare is expensive! According to lifestyle experts one must mold his/her lifestyle keeping that mantra in mind. Eat healthy, take some time for mild to less intense exercises, maintain hygiene, get proper sleep. Also avoid a situation where you find it expensive to take care of your health. Start planning your finances early and invest in good healthcare plans. Do not not wait till an illness knocks or a health concern arises. Work on the two-pronged strategy of maintaining both good health as well as wealth. So, apart from regular workouts to stay healthy, it’s important to have an adequate health insurance cover. Weigh your weight from time to time and keep it in the healthy range as well as weigh your financial options regularly.