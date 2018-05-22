An ode to simpler times

The film talks to the younger generation by suggesting a perfect gift for their parents.

The Ad

The film, The perfect gift for your mother, opens with an elderly woman sitting on a swing and listening to an old classic song — Ude jab jab zulfein teri on Carvaan. As she swings to the tune, the son watches her reliving old times from the balcony. The two look at each other and smile. As the son gestures a dance move to his mother, both end up laughing while the song plays in the background. The campaign consists of three films which showcase similar mother-child relationship stories.

Target Audience

People over 30 years (as the ones who will gift the product) and over 50 years (as the users of the product) across tier I and II cities.

Business Objective

To position Saregama Carvaan as a meaningful gift for parents/the elderly and convey this message to the average person in small-town India to raise awareness for the product.

The Appeal

Functional , Emotional, Sensorial

The films capture the joy that parents feel when they receive Carvaan as a gift from their children. The happiness on each mother’s face as she enjoys and thanks her son/daughter is what the films depict in a very clear and simple way.

Competitive Edge

Being a unique product in the market, Carvaan enjoys a distinctive space in the market. The film talks to the younger generation by suggesting a perfect gift for their parents.

Tone of Voice

Nostalgic and emotional

Verdict

When digital is clearly the buzzword and one cannot stop gushing over how many apps they have on their smartphones, one company decided to take a step back. It was a move not many would have made in today’s times, and certainly not one that looked like it would succeed, but it seems to have managed to capture attention. Banking on the nostalgic feeling in today’s fast-paced life, Saregama is out with a new campaign for Carvaan. The three films stay true to what the product is all about — reliving simpler days.

Launched to revive the radio-like feeling for the older generation, the campaign showcases mothers remembering and enjoying their favourite classics. They capture the older generation suffering from technophobia, reliving their old days to the fullest with the help of a product while also showcasing the joy that their children feel seeing them have fun.

The well-executed films without being too emotional or over-the-top let one see the bond between a mother and her child. Like most parents, it is the simple joys which matter the most. The films talk to each child, who usually does not get to spend time with her/his parents because of work or other commitments, encouraging them to gift their parents something which they would enjoy and relate to.

The three films also highlight different genres of music the product offers. The campaign will definitely strike a chord with the product’s TG. The films are simple and to the point — a rarity these days when every brand is bent on being louder. We are glad that the agency has stayed away from the usual ‘gifting’ type ads, which tend to be superficial and loaded with fake excitement.

Rating: 8/10

Agency: The Womb

Brand: Carvaan

Campaign: The Perfect Gift For Your Mother

Production House: Chrome Pictures

@meghna0101