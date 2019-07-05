An interaction with Priyanka Gill, founder and CEO, Luxeva

Priyanka Gill, founder and CEO, Luxeva, says that she is a huge fan of The West Wing and watches it pretty much every year.
As told to Sapna Nair
1 On my bookshelf
I am currently reading Negotiating the Impossible by Deepak Malhotra, and Thinking, Fast & Slow by Daniel Kahneman. The Hard Thing about Hard Things is on my permanent re-read list.
2 A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV series I love
I am a huge fan of The West Wing; I watch it pretty much every year. Given the current climate in US politics, it seems almost utopian. I re-watch films like The Big Short and Spotlight. Besides, the Harry Potter series is an all-time favourite.
3 My inspiration is…
I have the privilege of working closely with Vani Kola, as she is on our board. She is a strong woman who has done it all — from being an entrepreneur to a VC. Rajan Anandan is also someone I look up to. Despite all his successes, he is down to earth, and is not afraid to take risks.
4 My wanderlust
I love skiing. Verbier is my favourite place. I have not been to Brazil; would love to go there.
5 Indulgence is…
Desserts. I don’t have sugar normally, so indulgence for me is eating an awesome dessert without guilt.
