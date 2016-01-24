Amy Schumer’s sister shares ‘unbreakable bond’ with her

Amy Schumer’s sister Kim Caramele is so devoted to her sibling that she has joked she “does whatever she does”.

Kim is extremely close to her famous sibling, and works as a writer and producer on hit show “Inside Amy Schumer”, reported Femalefirst.

She appeared at a Writers Guild Award Television nominee’s panel and revealed the strength of her bond with the actress.

“Amy’s my sister, so I do whatever she does! Before that I was a school psychologist. And I have a dog named Abbott and he has three legs. Thank you,” Kim said.

Kim was a producer on critically acclaimed movie “Trainwreck”, and is also working on Amy’s upcoming movie with Jennifer Lawrence.