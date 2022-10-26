Amul girl’s warm welcome for Britain’s new PM Rishi Sunak melts hearts

On 24th October, when Indians celebrated Diwali, Rishi Sunak became the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He is also the first person of Indian origin to become the British Prime Minister. As wishes from all over the world poured in, dairy brand Amul greeted the young British politician in its signature style, a creative illustration.

Amul took to Instagram to share the image. The company’s mascot can be seen with Mr Sunak in London. The text in the image reads, “Rishi Sunuk. Prime Makhan,” in blue colour where some letters have been highlighted in red to make it appear as “UK PM.”

The post, which was liked by more than 5,000 netizens, said, “Amul Topical: Welcoming Britain’s first Indian-origin PM!”

The post has been liked by many people. They praised the creative messaging of the post. One user said, “Amul ka jawab nahin!” while another wrote, “Such a wonderful message.”

Various countries around the world have sent warm messages to the new UK PM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India also took to Twitter to congratulate Sunak. He said that he looks forward to working with the new UK leader on global issues.

US President Joe Biden referred to the appointment of a person with Indian heritage as the new Prime Minister of the UK as a significant achievement at a White House celebration of the Indian Diwali festival.

“I look forward to our further cooperation and partnership in NATO and (the) G7 as close friends,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tweeted.

In his first speech at 10 Downing Street, Sunak acknowledged that Britain is “facing a profound economic crisis” and noted that the aftermath of COVID-19 still hangs on and impacts the economy.