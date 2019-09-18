Amul Dairy’s video diary on PM Narendra Modi goes viral

Amul, the food product organization wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a very creative style on the occasion of his 69th birthday. (Image: Amul /Twitter)

Amul Dairy is again in headlines for its creativity. The food product organization, on the occasion of the 69th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wished him in a very unique style. The organization, which is known for its dairy products, released a one-minute long video contains Amul’s creative poster on PM Modi. The posters in the video were released earlier on the different occasion of PM Modi’s socio-political journey. The video, which was released by the organisation in an official Twitter post, celebrated all the big achievements of PM Modi’s life using various posters. The vivid style of the Amul has been known to all since its ‘Amul the taste of India’ campaign.

On September 17, wishes poured on PM Modi on all of his social media accounts and many people wished PM in their own style. PM received wishes from many prominent figures including the President and Vice president. Twitter itself wished PM Modi in a very unique style. The microblogging site added a decorative birthday theme to PM’s official Twitter handle.

Amidst all these wishes, Amul’s wish was one of its kind because it has precious life moments of PM’s journey presented in a creative way. The one minute video by Amul is just like a diary containing precious moments of PM’s life. The food product organization while sharing the video on Twitter captioned it as, “Amul wishes the Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi a very happy 69th birthday! #happybirthdaynarendramodi.” The video had a very heartwarming message at the end which noted, “3.6 Million farmers of Gujarat wishes their Hon. PM Shri Narendrabhai Modi a very happy 69th Birthday.”

PM Modi retweeted the bday-wish post of Amul and stated, “Happy to see India’s leading dairy preparing an Indian leader’s diary.”

Happy to see India’s leading dairy preparing an Indian leader’s diary. ?? https://t.co/BfC2hXoYXN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2019

PM Modi visited the Kevadia area on the occasion of his 69th birthday to offer prayers to Narmada River and inaugurated the Narama Mahotsav. He visited tourist sites near the Statue of Unity.