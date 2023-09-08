Amitabh Bachchan buys offices in Mumbai for Rs 28.7 crore; Details inside

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has bought four office properties of 2,099 sq ft each for a total of Rs 28.7 crore in Andheri West, Mumbai. FE learnt that he bought the properties from Veer Savarkar Projects in Signature Building off Veera Desai Road.

The veteran actor, whose TV show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is currently on air, paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.72 crore for the properties, according to documents accessed by FloorTap, a marketplace for commercial properties. The properties have three parking slots each, it said. The registration for the properties was done on September 1.

An email sent to Bachchan’s PR firm did not elicit any response while Veer Savarkar Projects could not be reached for comments.

Another Bollywood actor Karthik Aryan also bought a office property in the same building from Aishwarya Property & Estate, documents showed. Aryan bought a 2,099 sq ft property for Rs 10.09 crore and paid a stamp duty of Rs 47.55 lakh. The property was registered on September 4. Aryan could not be contacted for comments.

In another register in July, actor Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh bought a 2,099 sq ft property from Aishwarya Property & Estate for Rs 9 crore, FloorTap said.

Amrita and Sara could not be reached for comments.

A number of actors have bought office properties in the same building in the recent past.

Recently, Ajay Devgn purchased five office units in the same Signature Building for Rs 45.09 crore. The office units have a a total area of 13,293 sq ft. His wife Kajol bought another office unit in the same building for Rs 7 crore, media reports said.

Bachchan has been investing in properties in Mumbai suburbs. Last year, he bought a 12,000 sq ft flat in Four Bungalows area of Mumbai.

Bachchan had earlier bought a property worth Rs 31 crore in 2021. He had bought this house in 2020 but had its registry done in 2021. He has a property just behind his Jalsa house and is said to be worth more than Rs 50 crore, reports said.

Bachchan owns five bungalows in Mumbai, all in Juhu Vile Parle Development Scheme (JVPD). He stays in Jalsa bungalow in Juhu and other bungalows are Pratheeksha, Janak, Ammu and Vatsa in the same area of Mumbai.