Amit Shah inaugurates National Tribal Research Institute in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated National Tribal Research Institute in New Delhi today as part of the celebrations of the “Azadi Ka Amrit” festival in the presence of Minister of Tribal Affairs, Shri Arjun Munda, other cabinet and state Ministers including Minister of Law and Justice, Sh. Kiren Rijiju; MoS Tribal Affairs Smt Renuka Singh Saruta; MoS Tribal Affairs Sh. Bishweswar Tudu; MoS Minority Affairs Sh. John Barla and MoS Rural Development and Steel Sh. Faggan Singh Kulaste and other dignitaries

The National Tribal Research Institute (NTRI) will be a premier institution that will provide the tribal communities with the necessary resources and expertise to address their academic, legislative, and executive concerns mentioned in a statement by the ministry. It will also collaborate with other research organizations and academic institutions and monitor the activities of its various research departments and grant scholarships to the best students., it further said.

Moreover, NTRI will provide policy inputs to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and State Welfare Departments with programs and studies that support the socio-economic aspects of the tribes. It will also help in establishing and running effective Tribal Museums. It will also maintain a database of PMAAGY, which is an online repository of information about the tribes of India.

A display showcasing the achievements of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs under the leadership of the Prime Minister will be held. Over a hundred artisans and tribal dance groups from across the country will also participate in the event and showcase their indigenous products.

The event is being live-streamed on various social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, etc. It will also feature a dance performance by the participating tribal groups at 6 pm. The exhibition will be open to the public from 2 pm.