Amid reports of joining BJP, let’s take a look at actor Kiccha Sudeep’s lifestyle, fees per film, net worth, and more

Famous Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep on Wednesday ended speculations around him joining the BJP. He said that he would only campaign for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the BJP candidates identified by him for the coming election.

Kiccha Sudeep is best known for his work in Kannada movies but he has also acted in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. A major part of his earning comes from films, but he is also a director, screenwriter, producer, television host, and singer.

Kiccha Sudeeps’s life and family

Born on September 2, 1973, in Karnataka to Saroja and Sanjeev Manjappa, Kicchaa Sudeep had a humble beginning. He went to Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering for B.Tech in mechanical engineering. He married in 2001 to Priya and the couple has a daughter named Saanvi. However, the couple parted ways in September 2015.

Kiccha Sudeep’s career

Kiccha Sudeep began his career in 1997. The Kannada star started as an engineer and went on to try his luck as a cricketer. Eventually, he shifted to Mumbai to learn acting. He also helps underprivileged kids through his charitable society.

Kiccha Sudeep got famous with Salman Khan’s film Dabangg 3. He received appreciation for playing a grey character. He has also appeared in Bollywood films like Phoonk, Phoonk 2, Rann, and Rakta Charitra.

He has also starred in the films like Mussanje Maathu (2008), Veera Madakari (2009), Just Maath Maathalli (2010), Kempe Gowda (2011), Vishnuvardhana (2011), Bachchan (2013), Maanikya (2014), and Telugu Blockbuster Eega.

For the unversed, the famous actor has been hosting Bigg Boss Kannada since 2013. As per reports, the makers have signed a five-season contract of Rs 20 crores with Kiccha Sudeep. That’s not all, the actor has hosted popular shows like Pyate Hudgeer-Halli Lifu. He began his television career with a daily soap –Premada Kadambari.

Kiccha Sudeep’s car collection

The Vikrant Rona actor owns several luxurious and expensive cars. He has Rs 3 crores Lamborghini Aventador, a BMW M3 worth Rs 1 crore, and a Rs 90 lakhs Hummer H3 in his garage. He also owns a Jeep Compass that costs Rs 75 lakhs.

Kiccha Sudeep’s luxurious properties

The actor lives in Bengaluru and his house costs around Rs 20 crores, MagicBricks mentioned. He has also invested in guest houses and lands in and around the city. The actor has also invested in properties and a farmhouse in Mumbai.

Kiccha Sudeep’s fee

The actor reportedly takes home Rs 5 crore per film.

Kiccha Sueep’s net worth

According to various sources, as of 2023, his annual income is $1 million. He has an estimated net worth of $16 million (Rs 125 crore). Apart from acting, he earns from business, promotions, and brand collaborations. He also owns his own production company which brings him a lot of wealth.