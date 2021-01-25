Amid freezing temperature, Kashmir hosts ‘Bollywood Rubaru’ concert

In a statement, Director, Communication, AR Music Studios, said that the aim of hosting the concert was to connect Kashmir to its pure folk music amid the harsh weather conditions.

By Farooq Wani,

A Mumbai based AR Music Studios Record Label organised a mega musical concert at SKICC, Srinagar—creating a buzz amid freezing temperature in Kashmir region. During the concert, ‘Teri Yaad’—a song featuring famous Bollywood actor, producer and son of the soil, Rahul Bhat along with Diana Khan, was also released at a grand concert in Srinagar.

In a statement, Director, Communication, AR Music Studios, said that the aim of hosting the concert was to connect Kashmir to its pure folk music amid the harsh weather conditions.

He said that from music composer, Jaan Nissar Lone, to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa sensation Sniti Mishra to Singer Rani Hazarika, the musical event, Bollywood Rubaru, saw a host of singers and musicians from Mumbai and Kashmir. This over 4-hour-long show was live-streamed on Facebook with people mostly Kashmiris living in different parts of the world joining in to connect with their roots and revive the cultural moorings.

“COVID 19 has hit every aspect of life. Art and culture too have been badly impacted. Even if the situation improves, the social distancing norms will continue for a longer period. Our aim was to connect people in Kashmir to its own musical extravaganza,” said Jaan Nissar Lone, singer and composer, on the sidelines of the concert.

“Although I am a Kashmiri however I am based in Mumbai from last over 10 years and I have realised that it is important to promote our own local music at various forums across the globe,” Lone said.

The concert was organised by AR Music International—a Mumbai based record label, while as the event was co-supported by Department of Tourism, SKICC, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Government, Umang, Bajaj Alliance, Peaks Automobiles, Jamkash Vehicleads Pvt Lead, 6-Red FM 93.5 Bajate Raho, Umang Infertility Clinic, A Unit if Nurture Clinics PVT Ltd, Pradhan Mantri Jan Ashudhi Yojna, Jehlum Group of Companies, Four Points by Sheraton, Fall-Winter, Katha Batha,

Pied Piper PR & Advertising (PPPRA), a Srinagar based PR agency was the PR partner while Kashmir News Service and daily Brighter Kashmir was the print media partner.

“I am delighted to know that several artists and groups earlier initiated to hold an online digital music concert in Kashmir that really inspired us to come to Kashmir and host this event here,” said Lone.

The song released during the concert is produced by Ajay Gosaliay, co-produced by prominent singer, Rani Hazarika and directed by Sanjeev Kaul. The song has been composed and sung by prominent Bollywood music director, Jaan Nissar Lone.

Lone has been a social media sensation in Kashmir after the release of Kashmiri songs including Peer-e-myano and Harmukh, Rouvmut Dildar etc.

Lone said that he was highly thankful to the Principal Secretary to Governor, Nitishwar Kumar for being a great support to hold the first-ever music event by the AR Music Studios.

“We were amazed to receive the love and support from our listeners the way people have shown their love to our earlier productions,” the Director said, adding “We are enthralled by the amount of support we received from the partnering agencies and people of the valley.”

Another singer, Rani Hazarika said that accompanied artists enjoyed their performance in Srinagar, she said that they were mesmerized by Kashmir-both in terms of the breathtaking locales as well as the local musical talent-on his maiden visit to the valley.

(The author is Editor of Brighter Kashmir, Columnist, Political Analyst, & TV Commentator.farooqwani61@yahoo.co.in Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online.)