Amid COVID-19, here are the top 10 best cities in the world right now

Best cities in the world: In 2021, the coronavirus pandemic returned with a vengeance as new variants cropped up, and so, lockdowns continued on. Amid this, people did not have much to do except stay locked up inside their homes with nothing much to do. However, Time Out magazine has come out with a list of 37 best cities in the world in 2021 which adapted to the situation, where communities rallied and businesses survived. And the city that came out on top of the list was San Francisco in US’ California. The basis for this, as per the magazine, was that it came up with one of the strictest COVID-19 responses in the US. Meanwhile, in the city, businesses also remained afloat by finding innovative ways to function, and restaurant employees were prevented from being jobless with initiatives like SF New Deal.

The magazine added that the city saw neighbours stepping up to help each other, and parklets and “progressive politics” also helped it attain the leading position in Time Out’s list.

Out of the 37 cities that Time Out revealed, here are the top 10:

San Francisco, US Amsterdam, Netherlands Manchester, UK Copenhagen, Denmark New York, US Montreal, Canada Prague, Czech Republic Tel Aviv, Israel Porto, Portugal Tokyo, Japan

While San Francisco is at the top of the list, what can one do while in the city?