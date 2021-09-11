Amid COVID-19, here are the top 10 best cities in the world right now

Time Out magazine has come out with a list of 37 best cities in the world in 2021 which adapted to the situation, where communities rallied and businesses survived.
Best cities in the world: In 2021, the coronavirus pandemic returned with a vengeance as new variants cropped up, and so, lockdowns continued on. Amid this, people did not have much to do except stay locked up inside their homes with nothing much to do. However, Time Out magazine has come out with a list of 37 best cities in the world in 2021 which adapted to the situation, where communities rallied and businesses survived. And the city that came out on top of the list was San Francisco in US’ California. The basis for this, as per the magazine, was that it came up with one of the strictest COVID-19 responses in the US. Meanwhile, in the city, businesses also remained afloat by finding innovative ways to function, and restaurant employees were prevented from being jobless with initiatives like SF New Deal.
The magazine added that the city saw neighbours stepping up to help each other, and parklets and “progressive politics” also helped it attain the leading position in Time Out’s list.
Out of the 37 cities that Time Out revealed, here are the top 10:
- San Francisco, US
- Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Manchester, UK
- Copenhagen, Denmark
- New York, US
- Montreal, Canada
- Prague, Czech Republic
- Tel Aviv, Israel
- Porto, Portugal
- Tokyo, Japan
While San Francisco is at the top of the list, what can one do while in the city? Here are some things tourists can do to enjoy their time in San Francisco.
- The Golden Gate Bridge is a must visit, as the iconic 746-feet-tall towers have been overlooking the San Francisco Bay area for the past 84 years. The bridge has even had a cameo in many movies.
- In the middle of the San Francisco Bay is Alcatraz Island – a former maximum security prison which had been converted into a military prison in the 1870s. Before that, it used to be a lighthouse station. The prison was used to house some very notorious criminals, according to a report in IE.
- Alamo Square is known to have been featured in the opening credits of sitcom Full House, and along with that, its spectacular views have made it a hit among the tourists as well as the locals. The area is visited for ‘Painted Ladies’.
- Though not likely open at the moment due to coronavirus, tourists can, in normal circumstances, also go to Dolores Park – a Jewish cemetery turned park.
- Tourists can also explore the Ferry Building Marketplace. Works of local artisan producers can be found here, and it is also the largest farmer’s market in the city.
- Another must-visit is the Golden Gate Park, which is significantly bigger than the Central Park in New York. The park is just as iconic, though, and has trees, gardens, hills, as well as hidden treasures.
