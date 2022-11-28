American Pistachios: Your go-to complete plant-based protein

Most of the pistachios in the U.S. are grown in the naturally rich soils of California. American pistachios cultivated in California are a nutrient-rich nut that can be used in recipes or as a tasty snack. The body receives all the nutrients required to maintain an active lifestyle from this diverse superfood, a green nut. According to a study from Illinois University, pistachios grown in the United States qualify as “complete proteins” and join the ranks of a select group of plant proteins like quinoa, chickpeas, and soybeans that are becoming more and more popular among vegetarians and people who want to cut out animal protein.

Complete proteins are foods that contain all of the nine essential amino acids. Almost all nuts and seeds are missing a certain number of amino acids and therefore cannot be considered as a complete protein, however American pistachios are an exception.

Diet and nutrition can help one stay healthy and reduce the risk factors about health as they age – heart disease, diabetes, obesity, as well as others. Several studies suggest that including California-grown pistachios as a part of a well-balanced diet may reduce the risk of heart diseases, weight management, and healthy blood glucose levels. It is one of the most melatonin-rich foods providing key vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytochemicals to keep the immune system strong. Pistachios make fantastic vegan snacks that provide 6 grams of protein per serving, have about 160 calories, and are a good source of unsaturated fats, fibre, and amino acids.

Pistachios are an excellent source of protein as well as antioxidants. While certain fruits and vegetables are often thought of as high-antioxidant foods, a new study conducted by Cornell University and published in the journal, Nutrients, produced surprising results. Compared to foods commonly known for their antioxidant capacities, such as blueberries, pomegranates, cherries, and beets, pistachios have one of the highest antioxidant capacities.

Pistachios are a powerhouse of nutrients that help in improving overall health and immunity. Nuts, like pistachios, are an integral part of a nutritious diet. Not only are they naturally low in sodium and sugar, but pistachios have been championed for their positive impact on the heart, gut, and waistline. This versatile nutrient-dense plant protein, commonly consumed as a minimally processed snack or ingredient makes a perfect source of complete plant-based protein. California-grown pistachios are available on all major e-commerce platforms or with major dry fruit retailers being sold under various brand names.