Ambani’s Antilia to Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat: Here are the most luxurious houses in Mumbai; know how much the owners paid

A city that weaves dreams into reality, one that never sleeps, Mumbai, is also the financial capital of India. Dominating the urban landscape in the western part of the country, Mumbai nests within itself some opulent properties owned by the most influential figures in the country. From one of the largest, costliest residencies in the world, to the home of Bollywood’s top artists, here are some of the most luxurious houses in Mumbai, their owners, and their whopping value in real estate:

Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia

Source: Twitter

Antilia is synonymous with luxury and opulence. Not only is Antilia the most expensive house ever occupied in Mumbai, but it is also one of the most expensive homes in the world. Reliance Industries Chairman, Mukesh Ambani, is the owner of this masterpiece, and the ninth richest person in the world, with a massive net worth of $95.4 billion.

Source: Twitter

Antilia, a building in South Mumbai, is said to have 9 high-speed lifts and 27 stories, according to Business Insider. It contains three helipads, a large ballroom, a theatre, a spa, a temple, and numerous terraced gardens in addition to a multi-story garage with enough for 168 automobiles. According to Magicbricks, the price tag of Antilia is Rs 15,000 crores.

Cyrus Poonawalla’s Lincoln House

Source: Bloomberg

One of the most costly historic properties in the city is Lincoln House, formerly Wankaner House. Cyrus Poonawalla is the owner of this 50,000-square-foot property in South Mumbai’s Breach Candy neighbourhood. According to Mid-Day, he purchased the home in 2015 for a staggering Rs 750 crore. This luxurious palace was originally constructed in 1993 by British architect Claude Batley for the Maharaja of Wankaner, HH Sir Amarsinhji Banesinhji.

Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Jatia House

Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Jatia House, which is perched atop the luxurious Malabar Hill in Mumbai is worth Rs 425 crores, as per Magicbricks. He leads the Aditya Birla Group as its fourth generational leader. The industrialist’s home is 2926 square metres in size and has a built-up area of at least 28,000 square feet, according to a Mid-Day story. For the 30,000-square-foot bungalow, Birla outbid five bids, including Ajay Piramal’s Piramal Realty.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan lives up to his title. Mannat, his residential house is nothing less than a modern palace and is also a popular tourist destination in Mumbai. Years after Shah Rukh Khan bought the Bandra property, the house is now worth Rs 200 crore, according to a Hindustan Times story.

Mannat features a six-story annexe, numerous bedrooms, a terrace, a garden, an elevator system, a personal theatre, private quarters, and sizable recreational areas. This palatial mansion was designed by celebrity designer and Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, and the interiors are nothing less than a work of art.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s Gulita

Gulita, the massive mansion-home of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, is difficult to overlook in Worli. According to a story in The Economic Times, the couple purchased the home in 2012 for an opulent price of Rs 452 crore. It has five floors and three basements, one of which has a large lawn area and two of which are used for parking. The top floors have living rooms and dining halls, triple-height multipurpose spaces, bedrooms, and circular studies. The bottom floor includes a grand entrance lobby.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa

Three generations live at Jalsa, including the megastar, his wife and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, their son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, his wife and actress Aishwarya Rai and their daughter. Jalsa has an intriguing backstory because renowned director Ramesh Sippy gave it to Bachchan as a present in recognition of his performance in the film “Satte Pe Satta.”

Jalsa is an extravagant residence with elegant features and a lavish interior that is estimated to be worth Rs 112 crores, as per GQ reports. Glass chandeliers, mirrored bookcases, floor-to-ceiling windows, soft rugs, baroque furnishings, exquisite paintings with royal heritage inspiration, and massive traditional arches can all be found inside. All of these components help to make the residence’s interior regal and gorgeous.

Ratan Tata’s Colaba home

Ratan Tata, one of the most recognisable figures in the nation and chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, is the proud owner of a luxurious mansion in Mumbai’s Colaba, which GQ estimates to be worth around Rs 150 crore. This property is advertised in the daily as the industrialist’s retirement residence. This sea-facing mansion is a perfect blend of luxury and elegance.