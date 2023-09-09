Ambani to Adani: The father-son duos who created billion dollar empires

Fathers play the ideal role models for most children, their struggles, adjustments to life and ability to sail through any situation inspires most children to one day frow up to be like them and take over the world like their fathers did. Having supportive parents is a blessing and when you can shoulder responsibilities with your them to help improve your life, it is a blessing. These father-son duos have established successful businesses that have reached greater heights as the two generations came together, the expertise of the old and the fresh ideologies of the new:

Jamshetji Tata and Ratanji and Dorabji Tata

On March 3, 1839, Jamsetji Tata, also known as the “Father of Indian Industry” was born. His most notable achievement is founding the Jamshedpur-based Tata Iron and Steel Company (TISCO). Jamsetji Tata had the initial inspiration for using a waterfall’s energy for clean energy while on a picnic in Roha Creek, Maharashtra. Mumbai was at this time being choked by the fumes from the textile mills. Although he passed away before construction could be finished, he had the idea of building one of the first hydroelectric power stations in the Western Ghats. The Tata Group stated on its website that Jamsetji’s sons Dorab and Ratan “subsequently laid the foundation for affordable and clean power for the city of Bombay” despite the fact that he was unable to complete this difficult task personally. Since then, Ratan Tata’s effort has been a lasting legacy, elevating the Tata name to new heights.

Dhirubhai Ambani and Mukesh Ambani

Ambanis (Source: Bloomberg)

Ambani is a name that practically every Indian is familiar with. Reliance Commercial Corporation was established by Dhirajlal Harichand Ambani, also referred to as Dhirubhai Ambani. Despite originating from a family that was only moderately rich, the company he founded went on to become one of India’s most well-known and lucrative businesses. Later, his two sons Mukesh and Anil Ambani continued his efforts. As the eldest son, Mukesh has inherited an excellent legacy and is doing his best to uphold it.

Today, Akash and Anan Ambani, members of the third generation of the Ambani family, perform the same deed. Mukesh Ambani’s contribution to the expansion and achievement of Jio Platforms, Reliance Industries, and Reliance Group in general in India and throughout the world is exceptional, being the richest man in India with a net worth of $94.7 billion as per Forbes, Mukesh Ambani has successfully taken forward the legacy started by his father and inculcated the values in his sons as well.

Gautam Adani and Jeet Adani

Adanis (Source: X, formerly Twitter)

Gautam Adani, the second-richest man in the nation, is currently in charge of this $32 billion company, which has holdings in ports, airports, electricity generation and transmission, and green energy, among other things. As chairman of the Adani Group, he has taken the company to unimaginable heights. The Adani Group’s following generation has also assumed significant business obligations. For the past two years, Jeet Adani, the younger son of Gautam Adani, has served as both the director of Adani Digital Labs and the vice president of group finance.

Shyam Sundar Aggarwal and Manish Aggarwal

Lala Kedarnath Aggarwal relocated from Bikaner to Delhi in 1947 to seek employment and began selling traditional sweets and savoury snacks on the streets of Chandni Chowk. Soon after, he opened a tiny store in the same location called “Bikaner Namkeen Bhandar” that sold namkeens and snacks. . Shyam Sundar Aggarwal, Lala’s son, joined the company in 1965 at the age of 16 and helped to take Bikanervala outside the boundaries of the National Capital Region. Additionally, he introduced the packaged food company Bikano.

In India’s FMCG industry, Manish Aggarwal has long been a well-known name. He has fundamentally altered the business practises of Bikano since taking over the company in 2000. The business has been handled by the Australian RMIT University alumnus to ensure enhanced cost effectiveness, better time management, and streamlined procedures. As the Director of Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd, he actively worked to expand the company’s presence in more than 35 countries throughout the world, including the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Indian subcontinent.

P. Arumugam and Kanishka Arumugam

Deccan Pumps, the predecessor company to the Ekki Group, was established by P Arumugam, KK Veluchamy, and MS Sundaram. It operated out of a small workshop with just nine employees and produced submersible pumps for farmers. The modest company gradually expanded its product line to include other items including jet pumps, submersible motors, centrifugal monoblocs, borehole submersibles, etc.

In 2013, Arumugam bought the group and became the sole owner, which opened the door for the creation of the EKKI Group, a larger holdings firm that consists of the four companies Deccan Pumps, Deccan Enterprises, EKKI HOMA, and EKKI Pumps. Kanishka Arumugam, who runs the business alongside his father Arumugam, claims that EKKI has transformed from a pump maker to a water technology company.