Ambani Family Tree: Meet all the members of ‘The Ambani Family’

We recently saw Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement pictures and that made us think about the members of the Ambani family. We are sure even you are interested in knowing how the Ambanis became big and who all are there in the family. Read on to know:

The Ambani family tree includes Dhirajlal Hirachand Ambani, also known as Dhirubhai Ambani, the leading person behind companies his sons own. Born and brought up in Gujarat, Dhirubhai Ambani was the second child of Hirachand Gordhanbhai Ambani (father) and Jamunaben Hirachand Ambani (mother). As a teenager, he started showing interest in retailing, selling oil, and setting up fritter stalls. Even while he was an average student academically, Dhirubhai Ambani’s leadership skills were visible.

In 1955, Dhirubhai Ambani married Kokilaben Ambani. The two became parents of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Nina Ambani, and Dipti Ambani.

Dhirubhai Ambani made the decision to hand over Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) to his sons, Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani in 1996 after suffering a stroke. On July 6, 2002, Dhirubhai Ambani died due to a major stroke.

Pic credit: Wikipedia

In November 2004, Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani admitted having differences over ownership issues. It was in 2005 when Reliance Industries Limited was demerged between both brothers.

Nina Ambani

Nina Ambani, Dhirubhai Ambani’s elder daughter got married to Bhadrashyam Kotharia. She is a Chairperson of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Ltd. Besides, she is also a mother of two – daughters, Nayantara (Married) and son, Arjun B Kothari. Her husband passed away on February 22, 2015.

Dipti Ambani

Dipti Ambani, the younger daughter, got married to Dattaraj Salgaocar. She has a daughter Ishika Salgaocar (married), and a son, Vikram Salgaocar. Her husband, Dattaraj Salgaocar owns V.M.Salgaocar Group of Companies. The company mainly deals in iron ore, coal, and wind energy.

Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani became the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited and decided to leave his MBA from Stanford University to assist his father in business. In 1985, he married Nita Dalal. She is the founder and chairperson of the CSR arm of Reliance Industries. They have three children – Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Isha Ambani.

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani

In 2019, Akash Ambani married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta. Several politicians, Bollywood stars, and cricketers attended the ceremony. On December 10, 2020, the couple gave birth to a baby boy.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

In 2018, Isha Ambani married Anand Piramal, executive director of the Piramal Group. The couple is parents to twins.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant in a private and intimate ceremony on December 29. The Roka took place at Shrinathji temple at Nathdwara in Rajasthan. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, who are also billionaires. Viren, her father, is the CEO of Encore Healthcare, an innovative online healthcare platform.

Anil Ambani and Tina Munim (Ambani)

Anil Ambani, the Chairman of the conglomerate, Reliance ADA Group (Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group), has been a part of Reliance since he completed his master’s from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He got married to the former Bollywood actress, Tina Munim in 1991. She is the Chairperson of Reliance Group, Mumbai-based Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Harmony for Silvers Foundation, and Harmony Art Foundation.

Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani

Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani became the parents of Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani. In 2014, Anmol joined Reliance Capital. In September 2017, he became the company’s Executive Director at the Annual Greet Meeting (AGM).