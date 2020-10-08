  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ambani family donates Rs 5 crore to Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board

October 8, 2020

The donation was made by Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Group chairman Mukesh Ambani on the request of the board's Additional CEO B D Singh, the media cell of the board said on Wednesday.

The Ambani family has donated Rs five crore to Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board to help it tide over financial losses suffered by it amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The donation was made by Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Group chairman Mukesh Ambani on the request of the board’s Additional CEO B D Singh, the media cell of the board said on Wednesday.

Singh had requested the Ambanis to extend a helping hand to the board to pay salaries to its employees, it said quoting Singh.

The request was immediately accepted, it said.

