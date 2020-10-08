Ambani family donates Rs 5 crore to Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board

The Ambani family has donated Rs five crore to Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board to help it tide over financial losses suffered by it amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
Singh had requested the Ambanis to extend a helping hand to the board to pay salaries to its employees, it said quoting Singh.
The request was immediately accepted, it said.
