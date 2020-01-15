Amazon’s Jeff Bezos joins kids in kite flying on Makar Sankranti! Watch video

Bezos said that he was missing flying a kite and that flying one brought back memories to him (Screengrab of Jeff Bezos’ video)

Makar Sankranti: After Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos landed in India on Tuesday, a video has surfaced in which he can be seen flying kites with children to celebrate the festival of Makar Sankranti. In the video posted on his Instagram handle on Wednesday, Jeff Bezos can be seen wearing a traditional Indian kurta. He captioned the video saying, “Any day is a good day when you get to fly a kite.” He was watching some kids fly a kite when he stepped up and asked if he could fly one too.

On being asked by a young girl if he had ever flown a kite before, Jeff Bezos said that he had when he was a child. He hadn’t flown a kite in a really long time though, he added. He further said that he was missing flying a kite and that flying one brought back memories to him. Several users replied on the post with comments like “beautiful” and “you’re the best”.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bezos paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial, a video of which was also posted on his social media portals.

Bezos’ visit comes when the Competition Commission of India has opened an investigation against Amazon India and Flipkart for alleged malpractices concerning deep discounting and preferential product sales.