Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Shopping spree begins Aug 6th, check out discounts, expected offers

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: E-commerce website Amazon is set to host the Great Freedom festival sale 2022 from August 6th. The sale isn’t just for one day, but will in fact continue till August 10th. Amazon hosts the Great Freedom Sale every year in August to mark the occasion of India’s independence day. As always, there will be heavy discounts on items ranging from smartphones to refrigerators.

There is much more expectation and hope around the iPhone 13 series. Since Apple is set to launch iPhone14 in September, prices of iPhone 13 are expected to drop during the grand sale. Customers can buy the phones almost at half the original price. Amazon has also partnered with SBI card this year to offer a 10 per cent instant discount. First-time buyers on Amazon will also get 10 per cent cashback for their first-time purchase. Offers will be available on laptops, home appliances, gaming accessories, smart speakers among other electronics.

The deals have not been announced yet but it is confirmed that the offers will be available on electronic items. As per Amazon’s promotional page, its own Echo devices may see up to 45 per cent discount, while Kindle will get discounts up to Rs 3,400. Amazon’s Fire TV devices could see up to 44 per cent off. In the laptop category, buyers will also get up to Rs 40,000 off on some of the notebooks.

Although the deals on smartphones are not as exciting as before, this year things are expected to change. Amazon’s promotion page mentions discounts worth up to 40 per cent on smartphones and accessories. Top-quality headphones from brands like Sony, Sennheiser, Bose usually are offered at a discount during these sales, so do keep a look-out for these offers. Every year, These sales offer the best deals, if you are looking forward to buying expensive items within your budget. Amazon’s biggest competition in the country is another e-commerce website – Flipkart. And reportedly, Flipkart will also commence its Super Saving Days sale starting August 6.