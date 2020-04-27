Amazon, Flipkart ask Centre to allow sale of non-essential items like smartphone, laptops

The Ministry of Home Affairs in a statement on allowing the opening of shops said, “it is clarified that sale by E-commerce companies will continue to be permitted for essential goods only.”

E-commerce giants, Flipkart and Amazon have requested the Central government to consider allowing the sale of “non-essential” items during the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown extension period, as per media reports. Both of these two e-retail giants have assured that social distancing norms will be followed and everything will be scrutinized so that goods are delivered to customers in utmost safety. The Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed the E-commerce platforms in the country to sell the essential items and grocery items during the lockdown phase which is scheduled to culminate on May 3.

Amazon India has requested the Central government to allow it to join the ‘fight’ against the deadly virus which has infected large parts of India and the world. The company has claimed that sellers and retailers get the safest way to cater to the needs of customers only via E-commerce. Amazon India has asserted that the company was committed to keeping citizens safe. It also said that if non-essential items are allowed to sell through the E-commerce platform, then several small businesses would be benefitted, according to the Hindustan Times report.

Flipkart has stated that the delivery of non-delivery essential items will help ease the burden on MSMEs. The delivery mechanism of the E-commerce platform also ensures the safety and security of products and will follow safety SOPs, Flipkart said in a statement, as per media reports.

This order means that E-commerce platforms can only deliver essential items such as medical equipment, food, and medicine, etc. However, companies like Amazon India and Flipkart want to sell items like smartphones and laptops.

It is evident that E-commerce companies are enduring the adverse impact of Coronavirus COVID-19.