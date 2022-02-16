Almond Day 2022: Why these amazing nuts are the perfect gift for any season

This Almond Day, Financial Express Online tells you why almonds are suitable gifts for all seasons.

Almond Day 2022: Almost every child in India has been encouraged to eat almonds daily, to whatever extent possible. A simple known basic fact that we have all heard is that these nuts help in improving memory and brain power. But there is so much more to almonds, which can be consumed in many different ways – in dishes, soaked, unsoaked and even as milk – and have a lot of benefits. This Almond Day, Financial Express Online tells you why almonds are suitable gifts for all seasons.

It is known that almonds, which are among the healthiest nuts that should be consumed regularly, have a lot of benefits for a healthy heart. Almonds are rife with magnesium, antioxidants and vitamin E, which are beneficial for the heart. In fact, many studies have also brought to light the fact that risk of heart diseases can be reduced by consuming almonds. Moreover, it is possible for people to regulate their blood pressure with almonds due to the magnesium they contain.

These nuts are a great source of fibre, which means that having a few almonds can prevent constipation by keeping the gastrointestinal tract moving. Almonds also ensure that there are healthy bacteria in the guts. This helps in reduction of chances of colon cancer.

Vitamin E also provides great nourishment for skin and hair, while damaged cells can be repaired with the help of the antioxidants in almonds. The high vitamin E content also helps in the creation of antioxidants in the body which prevent cells from clogging and developing cholesterol.

Plant protein is high in almonds, due to which it has the ability to keep a person full for longer. With this, cravings for untimely eating also reduces to some extent, which also helps a person maintain a healthy weight if eaten in moderation.

These dried fruits also protect the eyes of an individual, leading to prevention of abnormal changes to the lens. High vitamin E and flavonoids also help in regulation of breast cancer. Moreover, iron, vitamin and copper lead to heightened haemoglobin production, preventing anaemia.

Now, coming to the most common thing all Indian children have heard – sharpening your memory and brain power. L-carnitine and riboflavin content in almonds aids in brain cell growth. Almonds contain a chemical called phenylalanine, which is a major chemical that supports cognitive function of the brain. Apart from this, consumption of almonds with milk causes them to become rich in potassium. With this mineral, the body receives an electrolyte-boost, giving it more energy. Electrolyte boost also leads to an increase in the memory flow.

That’s not all, though. Folic acids in almonds protect mothers from experiencing any kind of birth defects, as they are important for healthy cell growth and also aid in a growing foetus’ life cycle.

With such a vast array of benefits which help in improving the quality of life in several ways, it makes sense to give almonds as gifts no matter what time of the year it is.