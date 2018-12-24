Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: UP draws up illustrious guest list for 55-day gathering – Here’s who all will attend

Kumbh Mela will be held for 55 days.

With Prayagraj all set to host the 55-day-long Kumbh Mela, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA ) has invited heads of missions from different countries to join the world’s largest religious gathering. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), it had organised a day-long visit for all the Heads of Missions based in Delhi to Prayagraj on Deember 15. Seventy two HOMs were taken around the Kumbh Mela venue in Prayagraj to show and explain the massive arrangements that are being put for the Kumbh.

Keeping in line “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (world is one family), authorities created a unique display place at the Kumbh by jointly unfurling the flags of the countries whose HOMs had visited Prayagraj.

The government has now decided to invite Heads of Missions and Charge de Affaires of all countries to Prayagraj when the Kubh Mela starts. This will also be a rare opportunity when Heads of Mission will assemble at one place.

The government has also extended invitations to nearly 600-odd villages also. It has asked villages to send at lease one representative each. The event is likely to be atended by nearly 15 crore people. The Kumbh Mela draws millions of pilgrims across the world, whenever and wherever it is held .Those who take part include saints, spiritual seekers, tourists and pilgrims from the country and rest of the world. Among countries that have agreed to participate include Bangladesh, Bhutan, Argentina, Turkey,US, Sri Lanka, Canada, Tunisia, Ethiopia, Belgium, South Africa and Malaysia .

The Uttar Pradesh Government is also planning to invite governors and chief ministers of every state for the event.

Lakha of Naga sadhus, and seers from different akharas will also throng the Sangam on the first two days of the Kumbh to take a holy dip in the water of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

If reports are to go by, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and a battery of RSS functionarie could also visit the Kumbh Mela. However, there is no official confirmation about their visit.

Earlier this month, a number of foreign envoys have been in Prayagraj to inspect preparations.