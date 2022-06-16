All you need to know about World Music Day 2022! Date, Significance, and more

Music has often played a very important role in the society People listen to music whenever they are happy , sad, romatic or in any tother situation. Like every year, this too, the world will celebrate the World Music day on June 21, 2022.

The day is celebrated every year to to pay respect to singers and musicians across the world for their contributions in the field of music. This year, the theme of the day is “Music on the intersections.” Those who love to hear music can celebrate the day by listening to music and songs.

It may be noted that that the first music celebrations was started by France’s Minister of Culture Jack Lang, as also by and music composer Maurice Fleure. According reports the event was first organised at Fete de la Musique in the year after Lang observed that of the five million people in the country, only one out of the two played musical instrument. It was then that he decided to organise an event on June 21, 1982. Gradually it was celebrated by over 120 coutries across the globe.

A number of events is being planned this year too in India. According to a report by Deccan Heald, Mummbai’s National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) is all set to organise a 36-piece orchestra. The centre will organise three shows on Saturday and Sunday. The Symphony Orchestra of India, that was formed by NCPA in 2006 will perform at the event. It will perform on ‘The Marriage of Figao’, ‘Pastoral’ symphony and ;Carmen suite’. The youg peopl’s concert eill be held on Saturday morning. This show has been planned for the children above foive years of age.

Speaking to the paper about the event, Ranga Shankara founder Arundhati Nag observed that the day must be celbrated when the coiuntry has such “philharmonic orchestra”.