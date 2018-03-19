All that glitters…

The film shows a middle-aged woman — new for the brand — which till recently, has focussed more on young women.

The Ad

The film opens with a middle-aged lady entering a college. She looks uncertain as she enters a library to take a printout. She is then shown entering a classroom which is full of students chatting away. The students look hesitant around her as she looks to be a teacher. To everyone surprise, she sits on a bench and raises her hand (donning a Tanishq solitaire ring) when a teachers calls out her name while taking the attendance count. The film ends with her video-chatting with her son (and we learn she left her high profile job to study again).

Target Audience

Well-settled working women above the age of 40 years across SEC A.

Business Objective

To make solitaires a relevant category in the share of wallet for over 40 year-old working women, and not just premium customers.

The Appeal

Emotional

The ad shows that more women are buying jewellery because they are financially independent and believe in indulging themselves. Nothing new here, as women have been buying jewellery for themselves for years. However, what stands out is the self-belief the lady has.

Competitive Edge

Keeping with its tradition, Tanishq has once again taken a progressive stand in its campaign. The film shows a middle-aged woman — new for the brand — which till recently, has focussed more on young women. Also, it is good to see that Tanishq isn’t limiting itself to weddings and celebratory functions.

Tone of Voice

Progressive, empowering

Verdict

Tanishq has over the years created campaigns circling around women empowerment and has created conversations, from the Second Marriage ad in 2013 to the Young woman entrepreneur ad in 2016. Over the years, it has spoken to modern women, across age groups and has adopted a progressive approach in its campaigns. My Solitaire follows the same path wherein a woman in her late ’40s takes a bold step as she leaves her high-paying CEO job to join college again to learn the art of cinema, a passion which she always wanted to pursue but didn’t.

Yes, women can and should buy whatever they desire which is shown in the film with the tagline For the woman you always wanted to be. The storyline, acting and execution are alright. However, there is a problem. When it comes to the ad’s emotional quotient, it would have been nice had the ad actually evoked the kind of strong sentimentality it aims to bring forth. But on that front, it doesn’t deliver. Perhaps the ad looks too contrived? Through this film, the brand wants to convey that women should not let age, circumstances, family or background stop them from taking life-changing decisions. Apart from this, towards the end of the film, we even see her husband doing the chores at home like cooking, trying to give the film a humorous touch. Sadly, here too, the ad fails. Somehow, the connect is missing in this film unlike its predecessors.

Rating: 5/10

@meghna0101