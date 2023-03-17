For generations, actors and actresses in India have been influential to a massive extent, having turned heads owing to their glamour, fitness regime, and a lifestyle like none other. And with cultural globalisation, trends have seen swift shifts in fashion and lifestyle, and wanting to have a German-engineered car in one’s backyards is a testament to it. Actresses, who generally travel a lot, need comfort, luxury, and privacy – all at the same time; a need that leads to Germany – the hub of one of the best car manufacturers in the world. And top Indian actresses, just like anyone, are no exception to have one on their wish-list.



In this article, let’s take a look at top Indian actresses who own one of these German beauties.

Deepika Padukone

Image Credit: Cartoq

The Maybach brand is synonymous with luxury, and Deepika Padukone’s possession of a Mercedes Maybach S500 ultra luxury sedan is a testament to this fact. The Maybach S500 is built upon the framework of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, widely regarded as the world’s premier luxury vehicle.

With the Maybach S500, the already opulent S-Class reaches an unprecedented level of extravagance, making it the ideal vehicle for a Bollywood star of Deepika’s caliber to make a statement.

Alia Bhatt

Image Credit: Peeping Moon

Alia Bhatt, who owns a trident of Audis worth over Rs 2 crore, got married to actor Ranbir Kapoor last year. The duo co-own a fleet of luxury cars, and the grandest of them all is undoubtedly, the power-packed performance SUV, Mercedes Benz G63 AMG.



This G-Wagon costs a whopping Rs 2.45 crore.

Kiara Advani

Having worked in Bollywood blockbusters such as Kabir Singh, Shershaah, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it would be fair to say that Kiara Aadvani is on a career-high at the moment and is amongst the most promising actresses in the industry at the moment.

Charging over Rs 3 crore per film and a hefty dough coming in from an array of endorsers and sponsors, the actress also has a fine taste of four wheels which she is often seen darting around the streets of Bombay, she brought home a stunning Audi A8L sedan worth Rs 1.58 crore last year. With luxurious features including a customised foot massager, ambient lighting, heat functionality among others, the car is a perfect fit for the lifestyle of the actress.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Image Credit: DNA India

One of the highest paid actresses from the South industry, Samantha, like any other millionaire, has a thing for luxury cars and houses a host of them at her place.



The Dookudu fame owns the stunning Porsche Cayman GTS worth Rs 1.59 crore.

Rashmika Mandanna

Image Credit: Siasat

Another South Indian actress, a young gun, on our list is none other than Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna. The actress, still 26-year-old, has earned herself a fortune having made her debut in the industry at an early age. The actress owns a range of luxury wheels including an Audi Q3.



With prices starting at Rs 44.89 lakh, this SUV comes with 4.0-liter 4-cylinder engines that produces 187.74 bhp of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque.