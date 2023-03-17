Alia Bhatt’s net worth is Rs 229 crores: A look at her luxurious house, expensive cars, angel investments & Rs 150 crores start-up ‘Ed-A-Mamma’

Alia Bhatt, an Indian actress, who will soon be seen in Hollywood series, Heart of Stone, has acted in 20 high-grossing Bollywood movies including Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Gully Boy, and Raazi. Out of them, seven films have crossed the Rs100 crores revenue mark. Now, that is a number big enough to prove her star power!

Ed-A-Mamma

She entered the world of business sure-footed by launching Ed-a-Mamma, a D2C business model, offering a range of thoughtfully designed playwear for children. She strives to offer sustainable options without compromising creativity and design. Additionally, she plans to expand the range to books and more in the upcoming years. Well, Ed-a-Mamma is currently worth Rs150 crores, within a year of its launch.

Alia Bhatt’s Angel investments

Her financial prowess stretches to angel investments as well. She holds investments in a brand namely Phool.Co, an IIT Kanpur-backed D2C wellness company. The amount is undisclosed but Alia Bhatt’s intention of creating sustainable and earth-conscious consumables is well reflected in this investment.

Alia Bhatt, an influential and successful woman herself, has taken initiative to empower other women in business too. She is one of the early investors in Nykaa, a women owned start up in July 2020. Her investment grew more than 10x within months to Rs 54 crore at the time of Nykaa’s blockbuster public listing. Another women-owned business Alia has been an investor in is called Style Cracker, a Mumbai-based personal styling platform.

Alia Bhatt is a producer

After massive success as an actress, Alia Bhatt has also proven her business sense as a Producer, being from the acting industry, with her Netflix hit ‘Darlings’. She also owns a production house with a name that aligns with her personality, called ‘Eternal Sunshine Productions’.

Alia Bhatt’s net worth

Owing to many of her successful ventures her net worth has skyrocketed to Rs.299 crores, as reported by Forbes. Her brand value sets her as the second highest-paid Bollywood actress with a fee of Rs.20 crores for films and an endorsement fee of up to 1-2 crores.

Alia Bhatt’s luxurious mansion and cars

Alia Bhatt’s apartment is a whopping Rs 13.11 Crore, located in the posh locality of Bandra, Mumbai. She reportedly has two houses. Alia Bhatt has a number of vehicles, including a BMW 7 Series, an Audi A6, an Audi Q7, and a Range Rover Vogue, with the total collection costing approx. Rs 3 crore.

Alia Bhatt was awarded the Time 100 Impact Award in 2022. Her conscious business choices and accolades in the movie industry are admirable. Alia deems an inspirational businesswoman and most of all a gentle human being.