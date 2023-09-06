scorecardresearch
Alia Bhatt announces Ed-a-mamma-Reliance Retail JV with Insta pic feat. Isha Ambani

Owner of Ed-a-Mamma, Alia Bhatt shares the news of joint venture with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd on Instagram with a photo that involves Isha Ambani and herself.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Alia bhatt, Alia Bhatt Ed-a-Mamma, Isha Ambani and Alia Bhatt, Alia Bhatt venture with Reliance, Reliance retail venture
Alia Bhatt posts on Instagram and X to announce the joint venture with Reliance Retail Venture Ltd.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, also known for her business venture, Ed-a-Mamma, has recently joined hands with Reliance Retail Venture Limited. The announcement was made on social media sites by Alia Bhatt’s profile on Instagram and X with a photo of Isha Ambani who is standing along with Alia Bhatt. 

The post caption reads, “Ed-a-Mamma is a bootstrapped venture with a big heart. Reliance Retail is India’s largest retailer. What we have in common is our dream to continue the work of building a homegrown, vocal-for-local brand of children’s products that are safe, parent-friendly and planet-friendly.” 

Ed-a-Mamma is an online site established recently in 2020 that aims to deal with children clothing, teens clothing and maternity clothing. The inspiration behind the business venture came in when Alia Bhatt was expecting a baby last year. As she mentions on the post, “On a more personal note, for Isha and me, this is also about two moms coming together. That just makes it so much more special💛.”

Reliance Retail is one of the biggest retailers in India because of its collaboration with popular brands like Armani Exchange, Burberry, and Jimmy Choo. Ed-a-Mamma has been proving its presence in the market by offering trendy and comfortable clothing options to Alia Bhatt audiences. The collaboration of Ed-a-Mamma with Reliance will expand the brand’s offline image.

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 17:30 IST

