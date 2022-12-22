Man who invented Chicken Tikka Masala passes away at 77 – Here’s how he came up with the dish

Did you know that Chicken Tikka Masala is one of the national dishes of the UK? Yes, you read that right. Unfortunately, the chef credited with inventing this massively popular dish passed away at the age of 77 on Monday. Ali Ahmed Aslam, a Pakistan-origin chef who moved to Scotland, founded Shish Mahal restaurant in Glasgow in 1964, which has been serving the dish reportedly since the 1970s. Affectionately known as Mr Ali, the chef is remembered by many of his customers as a “truly lovely gentleman”.

This is his story.

Customer feedback & origin of Chicken Tikka Masala

In an old interview with news agency AFP, Aslam narrated how a customer’s feedback made him come up with the chicken tikka masala dish. He said, “Chicken tikka masala was invented in this restaurant. We used to make chicken tikka, and one day a customer said he would like to take some sauce with that, as he found it a bit dry.”

“We thought we’d better cook the chicken with some sauce. So from here we cooked chicken tikka with a sauce that contains yoghurt, cream, and spices. It’s a dish prepared according to our customer’s taste. Usually they don’t take hot curry – that’s why we cook it with yoghurt and cream,” he added.

Customers pay tribute to the Chef

The news of his demise was announced by his restaurant through a Facebook post. “Hey Shish Snobs…Mr Ali Passed away this morning….we are all absolutely devastated and heartbroken. The restaurant will be closed for the next 48 hours,” the restaurant posted on Facebook. Shish Mahal remained closed for 48 hours as a mark of respect for its founder.

Many customers who had earlier been at the restaurant or tried the chicken tikka masala they serve, paid tributes to the late chef. “My very first proper curry experience. 1972. And he remembered me when I went back after 20 odd years absence. Lovely man Very sad,” a Facebook user commented on his passing post. “My condolences to all of his family. We used to visit regularly as a family back in the 70/80s. Fond memories,” wrote another, IE reported. “Very sorry to hear this! Mr Ali was truly a gentleman! Always welcoming and always keen for our (then 2 year old) son to enjoy a proper Shish curry,” another user shared.