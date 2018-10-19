Algarve: A family holiday destination

Algarve, in the southernmost region of Portugal has beautiful sandy beaches framed by golden cliffs, a mild climate, safe and friendly environment, variety of exquisite cuisines making it an ideal place for a family holiday.

There are about 200 kilometres of beaches between the southwest coast near Aljezur and the eastern end close to Vila Real de Santo António that boast of maximum safety and quality. The sea is always warm and calm and the climate is always mild which makes the beautiful white sand beaches an ideal place to relax. If you’re looking for family bonding time, there is a variety of watersports that you can enjoy.

The most beautiful wild beaches are on the Costa Vicentina and between Lagos and Faro with its cosmopolitan beaches with a high number of hotels and resorts. Most of the beaches have restaurants well-suited for families to enjoy the delicious fresh sea food with the view of sunset.

There are plenty of beautiful sites to treat your eyes. Visit Faro’s CidadeVelha, the cathedral and amazing museum that exhibits treasure, culture and history. Visit the mesmerising Cape St. Vincent lighthouse. There are plenty of beautiful castles, Castle of Silves, Fort of São João de Arade, Castle of Castro Marim, Castle of Lagos, Castle of Paderne, Castle of Loulé to name a few. The golden cliff and the beautiful mountain sites are ideal to take a stroll around and enjoy beauty of nature at its best with your family.

On the fine sandy beaches, with their calm waters and pleasant temperatures, children can run and play at will, swim and make sandcastles. But the greatest fun of all is to take advantage of the waves and introduce the whole family to surfing. There are numerous outdoor and indoor activities designed for little ones in castles, zoos and water parks. As for rest, it’s easy to find a quiet hotel where parents and children will feel comfortable and can relax to get ready for the following day. There are numerous excellent family resorts in Algarve which promise you a delightful stay and top quality services .

You can also go shopping, from handmade to high fashioned, there’s a variety of things to shop at the some of finest malls and street markets of Algarve. Visit Artcatto art gallery in Loule for transitional and international arts and crafts merchandise. Visit Lagos and Porches for handcrafted goods and amazing pottery. Albufeira is the very famous among tourists for holiday themed merchandise.

Portugal was founded in 1143, making it one of the oldest nations in Europe. Portugal is named after its 2nd largest city, Porto. There are 15 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Portugal (ranking it 8th in Europe and 17th in the world); and each year more than 13 million tourists visit the country. With the longest bridge in Europe, Portugal is also a very popular destination from India for those looking for a Euro break and an extension to their Spain and Morocco itineraries. The total flight duration from Portugal to India is 10 hours, 42 minutes and India is 4:30 hours ahead of Portugal.