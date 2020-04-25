Akshaya Tritiya 2020: Date, history, significance and celebration of the festival

Akshay which means “never diminishing” brings eternal sunshine and peace in the lives of people who observe fast on this day.

Akshaya Tritiya 2020: The auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm by Hindu and Jain communities across the country every year. The festival of Akshay Tritiya is of special significance as it is believed that the line of destiny changes on this day making the day extremely auspicious. On Akshay Tritiya, worship of deities especially Lord Vishnu comes on top among the most important rituals. This year Akshay Tritiya will be celebrated on April 26.

The name of the festival is made up of two words- Akshay and Tritiya. Both the words have huge significance in Hinduism. Akshay which means “never diminishing” brings eternal sunshine and peace in the lives of people who observe fast on this day. The word Tritiya comes from the fact that Akshay Tritiya falls on the third day of the bright half of Vaisakhi month. There is another reason for the celebration of Akshay Tritiya for the Jain community. The community remembers Tirthanakara Rishabha’s year long fast which came to an end on Akshay Tritiya when the sage broke the fast with sugarcane juice.

In tune with the diversity of the country, Akshay Tritiya is celebrated by different names in different parts of the country. In Chhattisgarh Akshay Tritiya is popular by the name Akti whereas in the Western parts of the country including in Rajasthan and Gujarat the festival is called Akha Teej.

According to the belief of the worshippers, Lord Kubera, the God of wealth prayed to Goddess Lakshmi on the day of Akshay Tritiya only which led to a propitious rain of wealth and money on him. This is the reason why people consider buying gold or new property auspicious on Akshay Tritiya. The beginning of new business or new occupation on Akha Teej is also considered very lucky.

Apart from buying wealth and starting new business, people also tie knot with their loved ones on this star-aligned day. Marrying on Akshay Tritiya is considered very favourable as Lord Sundaresa, who was the incarnation of God Siva, married Goddess Madhura on Akshay Tritiya.

However, this year the excitement for the festival is going to be a tad low as the country observes the nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus. The serpentine queues which used to feature outside the jewellery shops will also be missing as people remain inside their homes. However, one could only pray that Akshay Tritiya brings happiness in the lives of people and drives away the pall of fear and morbidity away.