Akshaya Tritiya 2019 date and time: Know when to buy gold on Akha Teej

The country of festivals, India will celebrate Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej on Tuesday, 7 May. With the mantra of "Donate to earn more" Akshaya Tritiya serves as one of the most auspicious days to donate to the poor. Also known as Akti or Akha Teej, Akshaya Tritiya is an annual springtime festival celebrated by the Hindus and Jains and falls on the third Tithi of Bright Half of Vaisakha month, signifying the "third day of unending prosperity. Akha Teej or Akshaya Tritiya is the Hindu auspicious day to start new activities and has a special significance in Hinduism. The day is ruled by Lord Vishnu and is believed to bring good luck. People celebrate the day by buying Gold as it is believed that buying Gold on Akshaya Tritiya will bring prosperity in the future. The word Akshaya means 'never diminishing'. hence, it is believed that the puja performed or the fast observed on the day of Akha Teej will bring long-term benefits for devotees. Akshaya Tritiya falls in the Vaishakha month during Shukla Paksha Tritiya. The Jain community celebrates the day to commemorate Tirthankara Rishabha's year-long fast, which he ended by consuming sugarcane juice. Akshaya Tritiya Shubh Muhurat According to the Drik Panchang, the puja shubh muhurat will have a duration of six hours and 37 minutes. The muhurat will begin at 5:40 am and end at 12:18 pm. The Akshaya Tritiya tithi will begin at 3:17 am on May 7 and will end at 2:17 am on May 8. Meanwhile, the shubh muhurat to buy Gold and Silver on Akshaya Tritiya this year is from 06:11 to 26:17. Morning Muhurta = 09:23 - 14:11 Afternoon Muhurta (Shubh) = 15:47 - 17:23 Evening Muhurta (Labh) = 20:23 - 21:47 Night Muhurta = 23:11 - 26:17+ Akshaya Tritiya or Akha Teej is considered as an auspicious day for buying gold. Not only gold but also furniture or any vehicle. It is also regarded as lucky to start a new venture on this day. Gold is the essential precious material bought on this day, especially in the form of jewelry. Buying gold is considered lucky on this day; therefore it is the best time to buy any kind of gold jewelry or coins. Happy Akshaya Tritiya to everyone, may this day bring prosperity in your lives.