Akshaya Tritiya 2018: Muhurat, Date, timings of Akha Teej

Akshaya Tritiya, like any other festival in India, is celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm across the nation. Known as Akti in Chhattisgarh and Akha Teej in Gujarat and Rajasthan, this day falls on the third tithi (lunar day) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakha. This day is considered auspicious for Hindus and Jains all over the world and is considered promising for a new beginning. Akshaya is a Sanskrit term which means no decay. For people willing to start a new business or looking forward to viable investment, Akshaya Tritiya is a perfect day. Akshaya Tritiya is also considered as a favourable day for couples to tie the knot.

Akshaya Tritiya 2018: Festival puja muhurat and timings

• Tritiya tithi begins: 18th April, 2018 at 3:45 am

• Tritiya tithi ends: 19th April, 2018 at 01:29 am

• Auspicious muhurat timings to buy gold: 6:07 am to 12:26 pm

Akshaya Tritiya 2018: Puja Vidhi

On this day devotess worship Lord Vishnu with rice grains and fast the entire day. Considered one of the most important days for the Jain community, they commemorate the first Tirthankara’s ending consuming sugarcane juice. They worship and seek blessings from God and distribute germinating gram, sweets and fruits.

Akshaya Tritiya 2018 significance:

Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. The sun and the moon become equally bright on this day. There are several legends behind why this day is celebrated. As per one such, Kuber was made the Lord of riches and banker of Heaven by Lord Shiva on Akshaya Tritiya.

This Akshaya Tritiya 2018, celebrate by wishing for luck, happiness and joy.